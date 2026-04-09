gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,305 members

Drought hit Panama Canal further restricts maximum ship depth

A bulk carrier transits the Cocoli Locks at the Panama Canal, on the outskirts of Panama City, Panama April 19, 2023. REUTERS/Aris Martinez/File Photo

El Niño Watch Puts Panama Canal Back in Focus After Dramatic Drought Recovery

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
April 9, 2026

A newly issued El Niño Watch from the NOAA Climate Prediction Center is putting the Panama Canal back in focus, with early signals pointing to conditions that could once again squeeze one of the world’s most critical shipping arteries.

El Niño events are typically associated with reduced rainfall across Central America, a dynamic that directly impacts water levels in Gatun Lake—the freshwater reservoir that powers the canal’s lock system.

After severe El Niño-driven drought conditions in 2023–2024 forced the canal to slash daily transits to as few as 24 vessels per day and impose draft restrictions below 44 feet, maritime shipping remains highly sensitive to any renewed signs of water stress, particularly as other chokepoints remains constrained. The prolonged disruption rippled across global supply chains, driving congestion, higher transit costs, and widespread rerouting.

The turnaround since then has been dramatic. A shift to La Niña and sustained rainfall restored water levels through 2025, allowing the canal to return to near-normal operations with roughly 36 daily transits and full 50-foot draft for Neopanamax vessels. By early 2026, Gatun Lake had surged to near maximum capacity, even forcing authorities to open spillways, marking an abrupt reversal from the historic lows seen just two years earlier.

NOAA now expects El Niño to emerge by mid-2026 and persist through year-end, raising the risk that rainfall deficits could reappear during the canal’s critical wet season.

Even a moderate El Niño could tighten water availability, potentially leading to fewer daily transit slots, lower draft limits that reduce cargo loads, and higher auction prices for priority passage.

The wildcard remains intensity. NOAA puts the odds of a very strong El Niño at roughly 25%, a scenario that would significantly increase the likelihood of renewed canal disruptions.

For now, conditions remain neutral—but for global shipping, the signal is unmistakable: all eyes are back on Gatun Lake water levels.

Tags:

el nino
panama canal
panama canal drought

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,305 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Cargo ship Guangdong Port
News

China Is Escalating Panama Port Dispute With Surge in Ship Detentions, U.S. Regulator Warns

A simmering dispute over control of key Panama Canal terminals is now spilling into global shipping lanes, with China detaining Panama-flagged vessels in its ports and U.S. regulators warning of potential fallout for international trade.

March 26, 2026
Total Views: 3023
Panama Canal Expansion milestone
News

Panama Canal Sees LNG Surge as Hormuz Disruption Reshapes Global Trade

LNG bookings average one per day as Canal positions itself as key alternative for disrupted Middle East energy flows By Lori Ann LaRocco – LNG transits through the Panama Canal...

March 18, 2026
Total Views: 1357
The Balboa Port is pictured after Hong Kong's CK Hutchison agreed to sell its interests in a key Panama Canal port operator to a BlackRock Inc-backed consortium, in Panama City.
News

CK Hutchison Escalates Legal Fight After Panama Seizes Canal Ports

Hong Kong–based CK Hutchison Holdings said Friday it has intensified its legal response to Panama’s takeover of two key container terminals near the Panama Canal, escalating a dispute that has already drawn in major global shipping companies and geopolitical powers.

March 6, 2026
Total Views: 1015