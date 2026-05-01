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Stock Photo: SOMKIET POOMSIRIPAIBOON / Shutterstock

U.S. Targets Iran–China Oil Pipeline in Dual Sanctions Move on Shipping and Finance

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
May 1, 2026

The United States escalated its pressure campaign on Iran Friday, pairing maritime sanctions with a parallel strike on the financial channels that convert oil sales into cash, in what officials described as a coordinated effort to tighten the entire Iran–China energy trade chain.

The State Department confirmed sanctions on China-based Qingdao Haiye Oil Terminal Co., Ltd., accusing the operator of importing “tens of millions of barrels” of Iranian crude since early 2025 and facilitating billions of dollars in revenue flows to Tehran through ship-to-ship transfers and other deceptive shipping practices.

Officials said the terminal accepted cargoes linked to sanctioned vessels engaged in covert transfers, reinforcing long-standing U.S. concerns about Singapore-area STS hubs and the broader “dark fleet” ecosystem moving Iranian oil.

The action also designated an individual tied to the terminal, along with a tanker and vessel management companies previously identified as part of Iran’s export network.

While State focused on the physical movement of oil, the U.S. Department of the Treasury moved against the money, sanctioning three Iranian currency exchange houses and affiliated networks accused of processing billions of dollars annually. These entities act as critical financial intermediaries, converting oil proceeds into usable funds for the Iranian government and its regional proxies.

Together, the measures highlight a tightening U.S. strategy not just chasing tankers and terminals, but targeting the full lifecycle of Iranian oil.

The sanctions were imposed under Executive Order 13846 for the maritime component and Executive Order 13902 for the financial designations, both tied to the Trump administration’s “maximum pressure” directive under National Security Presidential Memorandum-2.

“These measures disrupt Iran’s ability to fund terrorism and proxies, develop weapons, and threaten the region,” State Department spokesperson Thomas “Tommy” Pigott said in a statement.

In practical terms, the coordinated actions widen the compliance risk well beyond shipowners. Any node in the chain—cargo handling, chartering, financing, or settlement—can now trigger exposure under U.S. sanctions.

The move comes as Washington continues to expand its Economic Fury campaign, with a growing focus on China-linked infrastructure seen as a critical outlet for Iranian crude, even as enforcement efforts attempt to keep pace with evolving evasion tactics across global shipping lanes.

Tags:

China
iran
iran sanctions
maximum pressure
trump administration

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