Russian ‘Shadow Fleet’ LNG Carriers Find Sanctions Reprieve in Chinese Maintenance Yard

Russia’s LNG shadow fleet continues to make moves in preparation for the upcoming Arctic summer shipping season. A second sanctioned LNG carrier has arrived at an East China shipyard after more than nine months at sea. Sputnik Energy (formerly Pioneer) joins East Energy (formerly Asya Energy) at the Zhoushan-based facility.

AIS data and satellite images show both vessels moored up next to each other at a yard owned by the Zhoushan Huafeng Shipbuilding Company. Information on the company’s website describes the facilities as a prime location for ship repair and modifications.

“The company owned anchorage is outside the wharf. And ships can get in and out of the port easily and quickly. All in all, it’s an ideal base,” a description of the yard reads. It is unclear how long Sputnik Energy and East Energy will remain at the yard. The latter arrived more than four weeks ago on April 9. Zhoushan Huafeng Shipbuilding Company has been approached for comment.

Another Russian LNG carrier, Christophe de Margerie, spent several months at the Zhoushan yard during summer and fall of 2024 to undergo repair of its hull, azimuthing propulsion units, and N2 (nitrogen) system.



Sputnik Energy’s visit to the facility is the latest sign of ongoing preparation to re-engage the Arctic LNG shadow fleet in the months to come. Last month Russia reflagged and renamed four ice-class LNG carriers of the so-called North-series. All four vessels remain seemingly on standby in the Barents Sea.

Schematic of the Zhoushan yard and satellite image showing Sputnik Energy and East Energy at the yard on May 5. (Source: Huafeng and Sentinel 2)

In the Mediterranean another carrier associated with the shadow fleet, Mulan, last week became one of just a handful of LNG vessels to transit the Suez Canal and Red Sea since the Houthi conflict began more than 2 1/2 years ago.

Mulan loaded cargo from the sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project in September 2024 before transferring it to FSU Saam in December. Its current destination remains unknown as it steams across the Indian Ocean.

Additional shadow fleet vessels, some loaded and some discharged, continue idling in the Eastern Mediterranean and in water off Russia’s Far East.

All these activities are seemingly connected, confirms Kjell Eikland, managing director of data provider Eikland Energy.

“The LNG carriers holding in the East are now Curacao-flagged, with two of them in Zhoushan for sanction-violating repairs or maintenance, and I have been waiting to see them reflagged too,” explains Eikland.

Arctic sea ice may have sufficiently melted by mid-June to start seeing shipping activity at the Utrenniy terminal. Thus renewed attempts to export LNG from the sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project may just be over a month away.

Sentinel 2 images show increasing moisture content across the Arctic LNG 2 facility between April (left) and May (right). (Source: Sentinel 2)

Satellite images of the plant showing moisture content also suggest a ramping up of activity. Gas flaring, indicative of production levels, has increased over the past six weeks. Snapshots taken on May 4 show a new level of activity throughout Terminal 1 and adjacent infrastructure.

An even bigger indication of possible production increase is the size of the main flare. “I would lean on the recent reduced GBS flaring and increased main flare burn as possible indications of production stabilization or ramp-up,” concludes Eikland.