gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,339 members

ILA picketers wearing orange safety shirts and carrying ILA signs with port cranes in the background

Port workers from the International Longshoremen's Association (ILA) participate in a strike in the Virginia International Gateway in Portsmouth, Virginia, U.S., October 1, 2024. REUTERS/Jose Luis Gonzalez

ILA President Lauds Trump’s Iran Strike in Unprecedented Union Endorsement of Military Action

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
June 24, 2025

International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) President Harold J. Daggett has issued a remarkable letter of support to President Trump, praising the recent bombing of Iran’s nuclear facilities as a “bold and courageous decision.”

In the strongly-worded letter dated June 23rd, Daggett declared on behalf of the union’s 85,000 members: “How proud we are as Americans to be led by you as our bold and fearless Commander in Chief and we cheered the news this weekend that the ‘strikes were a spectacular military success!'”

Trump shared the letter in a post on Truth Social.

The ILA, which describes itself as the “I Love America” longshore union, pledged “100 percent” support for the military action against Iran while defending Israel, which Daggett called “one of our nation’s most faithful and supportive allies.”

Such an enthusiastic endorsement of offensive military action by a major U.S. labor union is highly unusual. Most unions typically focus their public communications on domestic issues like labor rights, wages, and economic justice rather than foreign policy matters.

The letter’s tone stands in contrast to typical union leadership communications, which generally aim for bipartisan appeal to serve politically diverse memberships.

The endorsement comes just months after Trump played a decisive role in helping the ILA secure what Daggett called “the greatest contract in ILA history”– a landmark six-year master contract with the United States Maritime Alliance (USMX) that delivered a record-setting 62% wage increase and comprehensive protections against automation.

The breakthrough in those negotiations came after a crucial intervention by then President-Elect Trump during a December 2024 meeting at Mar-a-Lago, where Trump reportedly directly contacted USMX officials and later publicly backed the union’s position.

At the time, Daggett credited Trump as “one of the greatest friends of Organized Labor” and stated that “President Trump gets full credit for our successful tentative Master Contract agreement.”

The contract, which received nearly 99% approval from ILA members, ensures labor stability at major U.S. East and Gulf Coast ports through September 2030.

Tags:

ILA union
Iran conflict
israel-iran conflict
president trump
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,339 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

FMC Chairman Louis Sola Announces Departure
Shipping

FMC Chairman Louis Sola Announces Departure

Federal Maritime Commission Chairman Louis Sola has announced he will step down from his position effective June 30, 2025, concluding a significant chapter in U.S. maritime regulatory leadership. “Serving our...

49 minutes ago
Total Views: 141
LNG carrier in dense fog
Shipping

LNG Freight Rates Surge to 8-Month High Amid Middle East Turmoil

Shipping costs for liquefied natural gas cargoes have rallied to their highest in about eight months with vessel availability tightened by a shift in more ships heading to Asia at the same time as conflict has escalated in the Middle East.

1 hour ago
Total Views: 89
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump holds a chart next to U.S. Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick as Trump delivers remarks on tariffs in the Rose Garden at the White House
Shipping

Pressure to Seal Trump Trade Deals Ramps Up With Two Weeks to Go

Two weeks from President Donald Trump’s self-imposed deadline to reach deals with the US’s major trading partners, some of the most-watched talks aimed at clinching agreements to avoid higher tariffs are struggling to get over the finish line.

7 hours ago
Total Views: 495