gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,025 members that receive our newsletter.

FILE PHOTO: Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump takes the stage following early results from the 2024 U.S. presidential election in Palm Beach County Convention Center, in West Palm Beach, Florida

FILE PHOTO: Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump takes the stage following early results from the 2024 U.S. presidential election in Palm Beach County Convention Center, in West Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 6, 2024. REUTERS/Callaghan O'Hare/File Photo/File Photo

ILA Union Gives Trump ‘Full Credit’ for Helping Secure Labor Contract with Port Employers

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
January 9, 2025

The International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) is crediting President-elect Donald Trump with helping to secure a landmark six-year master contract agreement with the US Maritime Alliance (USMX), averting a potential shutdown of East and Gulf Coast ports.

The breakthrough came after a crucial intervention by President-Elect Donald Trump during a December 12th meeting at Mar-a-Lago.

ILA President Harold J. Daggett, accompanied by Executive Vice President Dennis A. Daggett, met with Trump for two hours to discuss the negotiation impasse with USMX. During that meeting, Trump reportedly directly contacted USMX officials and later took to Truth Social to publicly back the union’s position.

The agreement, which protects the jobs of 85,000 ILA members, addresses one of the maritime industry’s most contentious issues: automation. While specific terms of the agreement remain confidential pending ratification by both ILA rank-and-file members and USMX stakeholders, the two sides said the new contract “establishes a framework for implementing technologies” while safeguarding existing ILA positions.

“The amount of money saved is nowhere near the distress, hurt and harm it causes for American Workers,” Trump wrote on his social media platform, criticizing the push for automation. “Foreign companies have made a fortune in the U.S. by giving them access to our markets. They shouldn’t be looking for every last penny knowing how many families are hurt”.

The agreement prevents what would have been a devastating coast-wide strike at ports from Maine to Texas, scheduled for January 15th.

ILA President Daggett hailed the new agreement as a victory for organized labor, crediting Trump’s intervention as the decisive factor in securing worker protections. “President Trump gets full credit for our successful tentative Master Contract agreement,” Daggett stated, characterizing Trump as “one of the greatest friends of Organized Labor.”

Tags:

East and Gulf Coast Labor Talks
president trump

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

A tanker ship is seen in the English Channel at sunrise, near Dover, Britain, August 4, 2021. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo
Environment

47 Nations and Shipping Industry Back Bold IMO Carbon Pricing Proposal

A coalition of 47 governments and the shipping industry is proposing a groundbreaking greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions pricing mechanism for international shipping, marking a potentially landmark development for maritime decarbonization....

38 mins ago
Total Views: 99
Martyrs’ Day Protest: Panama Reminds Trump ‘The Canal is Ours’
Shipping

Martyrs’ Day Protest: Panama Reminds Trump ‘The Canal is Ours’

 Hundreds of Panamanians marched on Thursday to mark the anniversary of a deadly uprising against U.S. control of the Panama Canal in 1964, with some protesters burning an effigy of President-elect Donald Trump who has threatened to retake the vital global waterway.

1 hour ago
Total Views: 203
U.S. President Joe Biden provides an update on the Hurricane Helene response and recovery efforts, during remarks in the White House Oval Office in Washington, U.S., September 30, 2024. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein
Shipping

Biden Set to Push New Russia Sanctions Before Trump Takes Office

President Joe Biden is expected to unveil new sanctions targeting Russia's economy this week, according to a U.S. official, as part of measures to bolster Kyiv's war effort against Moscow before Donald Trump takes office

2 hours ago
Total Views: 176
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,025 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.