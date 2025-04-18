gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,224 members

port of los angeles and long beach

Shipping containers are unloaded from ships at a container terminal at the Port of Long Beach-Port of Los Angeles complex, , in Los Angeles, California, U.S., April 7, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

USTR’s New Maritime Fee Regime Sparks Industry Pushback

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 63
April 18, 2025

Liner shipping association the World Shipping Council (WSC) has raised significant concerns about the newly announced U.S. Trade Representative port fee regime, warning of potential adverse effects on American trade and maritime industry development.

The comprehensive plan, announced on Thursday, aims to challenge China’s maritime sector dominance through a targeted fee structure on Chinese vessels and operators. However, industry leaders argue the measures could have unintended consequences for U.S. consumers and businesses.

“Revitalizing America’s maritime sector is an important and widely shared goal — one that requires a long-term, legislative and industrial strategy,” stated Joe Kramek, President and CEO of the World Shipping Council. “Unfortunately, the fee regime announced by USTR is a step in the wrong direction as it will raise prices for consumers, weaken U.S. trade and do little to revitalize the U.S. maritime industry.”

The plan includes a first phase with a 180-day grace period, after which fees will be implemented on Chinese vessel owners and operators calling in the U.S. based on net tonnage. Starting at $50 per net ton, fees will increase annually by $30 increments, reaching $140 per net ton by 2028. Non-Chinese operators using Chinese-built vessels will face lower rates, starting at $18 per net ton (increasing to $33 in 2028) or $120 per discharged container, whichever is higher. Fees will be assessed on the first U.S. port entry per voyage/rotation and capped at five assessed fees per year per vessel.

While the final action was amended from the USTR’s initial proposal of up to $1.5 million per port entry for Chinese-built ships, the fees are still substantial.

Generally speaking, the largest containerships traversing the Panama Canal’s neopanamax locks typically range from 13,000 to 15,000 TEUs, which corresponds to roughly 80,000 NT. For a vessel of this size under Chinese ownership or operation, the fee would amount to $4 million per voyage, with a yearly cap of $20 million. By 2028, these fees will increase significantly to $11.2 million per voyage, with an annual cap of $56 million.

For a non-Chinese operator with a Chinese-built ship of comparable size, the fee would be $1.44 million per voyage (capped at $7.2 million annually), increasing to $2.64 million per voyage (with an annual cap of $13.2 million) per vessel. This example also excludes any exemptions.

Notably, there is not fee for ships built outside of China, regardless of the operators fleet composition or orderbook, as was originally proposed. Therefore, we can expect owners/operators to deploy non-China built ships to the U.S., bypassing the fees altogether.

The WSC’s primary concerns include the retroactive nature of port fees, which they argue could harm American exporters, particularly farmers. The organization also points out that basing fees on Net Tonnage disproportionately affects larger, more efficient vessels that transport essential goods and components used in U.S. production.

A controversial aspect of the plan includes new fees on vehicle carriers, with a $150 charge per Car Equivalent Unit (CEU) capacity for foreign-built vessels. The WSC argues this could increase automobile prices for American consumers.

The USTR has included some mitigating measures, such as exemptions for U.S.-owned vessels, those enrolled in U.S. Maritime Administration programs, smaller vessels, and certain specialized export vessels. A fee remission pathway offers operators temporary fee suspensions for committing to purchase U.S.-built vessels.

Phase two of the initiative will focus on the LNG sector, requiring a portion of U.S. LNG exports to use U.S.-built vessels starting April 17, 2028, with a 22-year phase-in period acknowledging current limitations in U.S. LNG shipbuilding capacity.

The maritime industry’s significance to the U.S. economy is substantial, with liner shipping moving 65% of U.S. seaborne trade and contributing more than $2 trillion annually while supporting 6.4 million American jobs.

Ambassador Jamieson Greer, U.S. Trade Representative, defended the measures: “Ships and shipping are vital to American economic security and the free flow of commerce. The administration’s actions will begin to reverse Chinese dominance, address threats to the U.S. supply chain, and send a demand signal for U.S.-built ships”.

The complete fee structure details are available in the Federal Register Notice, as industry stakeholders begin to assess the full impact of these new regulations.

Tags:

USTR port fees
world shipping council
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,224 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

port of los angeles and long beach
Shipping

USTR Targets China’s Maritime Dominance With New Fee Structure and U.S.-Build Incentives

Scaled-back from earlier proposals, the final USTR plan softens fee levels and offers exemptions and incentives, aiming to curb Chinese dominance without crippling global trade flows. The U.S. Trade Representative...

17 hours ago
Total Views: 5867
U.S. Treasury Sanctions Yemen Bank for Supporting Houthi Attacks in Red Sea
Shipping

U.S. Treasury Sanctions Yemen Bank for Supporting Houthi Attacks in Red Sea

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) has sanctioned the International Bank of Yemen Y.S.C. (IBY) for providing financial support to the Iran-backed Houthi group....

23 hours ago
Total Views: 668
A cargo ship is moored in the Port of Long Beach while cranes retrieve cargo containers from the ship
Shipping

Global Shippers Await Word on U.S. Plan to Hit China-Built Ships With Port Fees 

The U.S. Trade Representative's office will announce its plan on Thursday for levying port fees on China-linked ships as part of President Donald Trump's effort to revive domestic shipbuilding and counter China's dominance on the high seas.

April 17, 2025
Total Views: 459