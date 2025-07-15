gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,005 members

Tanker EVENTIN adrift in the Baltic Sea

A handout photo released on January 10, 2025, shows the suspected 'shadow fleet' tanker Eventin, carrying around 99,000 metric tons of oil from Russia, under tow after a propulsion issue in the Baltic Sea. Photo: Havariekommando/German Central Command for Maritime Emergencies

EU Fails to Approve New Russia Sanctions

Reuters
Total Views: 0
July 15, 2025
Reuters

BRUSSELS, July 15 (Reuters) – The European Union did not approve the 18th Russia sanctions package on Tuesday, the EU’s foreign chief Kaja Kallas said after a meeting with EU foreign ministers in Brussels.

She said she was “really sad” the sanctions did not get approved, but hopeful a deal will be reached on Wednesday, adding that the ball is in Slovakia’s court. Slovakia has been blocking the EU’s latest sanctions package until its concerns are addressed over a separate EU proposal to phase out imports of Russian gas by January 1, 2028.

Sources told Reuters on Monday that all elements of the package had been agreed, although one member state still had a reservation about a proposed lower price cap on Russian oil.

The European Commission last month proposed the 18th package of sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, aimed at Moscow’s energy revenue, its banks, and its military industry.

The new package proposes banning transactions with Russia’s Nord Stream gas pipelines, as well as banks that engage in sanctions circumvention.

It also proposes a floating price cap on Russian oil of 15% below the average market price of crude in the previous three months, EU diplomats have said.

(Reporting by Andrew Gray, Charlotte Van Campenhout; Editing by Alison Williams and Rod Nickel)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

eu
eu sanctions
russia sanctions
Russian Oil Price Cap
sanctions
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,005 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Suspected shadow fleetl tanker Eagle S anchored near the Kilpilahti port in Porvoo
Shipping

Russia’s Crude Shipments Rebound Ahead of Trump Sanctions Threat

Russia’s crude exports hit a one-month high, driven by a surge in weekly flows that coincided with a sharp drop in refinery runs. The increase came before President Donald Trump’s threat of secondary tariffs on buyers of Russian oil if Moscow fails to make a swift peace with Ukraine.

10 minutes ago
Total Views: 25
AI rendering of the world's first newbuild ammonia bunkering vessel based on ITOCHU illustration
Shipping

World’s First Newbuild Ammonia Bunkering Vessel Due in 2027

Japan-based ITOCHU Corporation has signed a shipbuilding contract for a 5,000 m3 ammonia bunkering vessel with Sasaki Shipbuilding Co., Ltd., marking a significant step forward in maritime decarbonization efforts. The...

2 hours ago
Total Views: 200
A digitally enhanced image of ships
Shipping

Read or Not… How Autonomous Tech is Already Quietly Disrupting Shipping

The maritime industry has long viewed autonomous ships as a distant future technology, but this perspective is dangerously outdated, according to Orca AI CEO and Co-founder Yarden Gross. “Autonomous ships...

3 hours ago
Total Views: 257