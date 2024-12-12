gCaptain-logo
Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump is interviewed by Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait at the Economic Club of Chicago in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. October 15, 2024.

Republican presidential nominee and former U.S. President Donald Trump is interviewed by Bloomberg Editor-in-Chief John Micklethwait at the Economic Club of Chicago in Chicago, Illinois, U.S. October 15, 2024. REUTERS/Joel Angel Juarez

Trump Backs Longshoremen in Port Automation Dispute as January Strike Deadline Looms

Mike Schuler
December 12, 2024

President-Elect Donald Trump has thrown his support behind the International Longshoremen’s Association (ILA) in their ongoing labor dispute with the U.S. Maritime Alliance (USMX) over port automation.

With a critical January 15, 2025 deadline approaching, the dispute threatens to disrupt operations at major East and Gulf Coast ports following a three-day October strike that resulted in tentative agreement on wage increases and a contract extension.

Following an apparent meeting with ILA leadership, Trump expressed strong opposition to port automation, stating that the cost savings don’t justify the impact on American workers. “I’ve studied automation, and know just about everything there is to know about it,” Trump declared on social media. “The amount of money saved is nowhere near the distress, hurt, and harm it causes for American Workers,” he added, criticizing foreign companies’ pursuit of automation at the expense of American jobs.

At the center of the controversy are semi-automated rail-mounted gantry cranes (RMGs). In a fiery Facebook post published earlier this month, ILA Executive Vice President Dennis A. Daggett revealed that these supposedly “semi-automated” systems are actually 95% fully automated, requiring human intervention only in the final stages of container placement.

The USMX has countered that modernization is essential for industry sustainability.

“We appreciate and value President-elect Trump’s statement on the importance of American ports,” USMX said in a response. “It’s clear President-elect Trump, USMX, and the ILA all share the goal of protecting and adding good-paying American jobs at our ports. But this contract goes beyond our ports — it is about supporting American consumers and giving American businesses access to the global marketplace — from farmers, to manufacturers, to small businesses, and innovative start-ups looking for new markets to sell their products.”

The employers group emphasized that modern port technology is proven to improve worker safety, boost port efficiency, and increase port capacity, contributing to strengthening the nation’s supply chains. “ILA members’ compensation increases with the more goods they move – the greater capacity our ports have and goods that are moved means more money in their pockets,” USMX stated.

The dispute extends beyond labor concerns into national security territory. The ILA warns about cybersecurity vulnerabilities in automated systems, citing recent operational disruptions and potential threats from foreign adversaries.

“For the great privilege of accessing our markets, these foreign companies should hire our incredible American Workers, instead of laying them off, and sending those profits back to foreign countries. It is time to put AMERICA FIRST!” exclaimed Trump.

As both sides remain entrenched in their positions, the outcome of this dispute could reshape the future of American port operations, affecting everything from labor relations to national security infrastructure.

East and Gulf Coast Labor Talks
president trump

