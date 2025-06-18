gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,341 members

The Panama Canal as U.S. President Donald Trump plans to regain control of the Canal.

An aerial view shows the Balboa Port, operated by Panama Ports Company, as U.S. President Donald Trump plans to regain control of the Canal, in Panama City, Panama, February 1, 2025. REUTERS/Enea Lebrun

Report: China’s COSCO in Talks to Join $19B CK Hutchison Port Sale Amid U.S.-China Tensions

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
June 18, 2025

(Bloomberg) — China’s largest shipping company is among the firms in talks to invest in a multinational consortium seeking to buy billionaire Li Ka-shing’s global ports, according to people familiar with the matter, in an effort to ease Beijing’s concerns over the controversial deal. 

China Cosco Shipping Corp. is one of several Chinese state-backed companies in discussions with the consortium led by Italian billionaire Gianluigi Aponte’s Terminal Investment Ltd. on matters including how they might participate in the port deal, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. The buying group also includes US firm BlackRock Inc. and its Global Infrastructure Partners unit. 

The inclusion of Chinese investors in the consortium emerged as one of the options to advance the ports sale after high-stakes talks in Switzerland last month between Chinese and US officials, some of the people said. Beijing has fiercely opposed the sale — including two ports along the Panama Canal — over concerns it could affect its global shipping and trade ambitions. Meanwhile, President Donald Trump celebrated the deal as returning the strategic waterway to American influence. 

Once completed, the agreement to sell the two Panama ports and 41 others around the world is expected to net tycoon Li’s CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. more than $19 billion in cash. 

Talks are ongoing and the details are not yet finalized, the people said. Cosco, CK Hutchison and the Aponte family’s MSC Mediterranean Shipping Co., which controls Terminal Investment, didn’t respond to requests for comment. BlackRock declined to comment.  

Cosco shares in Hong Kong extended gains to as much as 6% Friday morning, while CK Hutchison erased losses and rose 1.9%. 

The talks are the latest twist in one of billionaire Li’s most geopolitically challenging deals amid escalating tensions between the world’s two largest economies over global trade. The development has raised hopes that it could ease China’s concerns over the proposed transaction, which has been blasted by pro-Beijing newspapers as a betrayal of the nation and kowtowing to US pressure. The country’s market watchdog has vowed to review the sale, and Bloomberg News reported in March that authorities told state-owned firms to hold off on any new collaboration with businesses linked to Li and his family.

Despite the progress of the talks, a deal could still falter. A 145-day period for exclusive talks between CK Hutchison and the consortium ends in late July and the parties have already missed an initial goal of signing an agreement on the Panama part of the deal by early April. 

The current structure of the buyer consortium will give Terminal Investment ownership of all the ports except the two in Panama, whose control will go to BlackRock, Bloomberg reported in April. Terminal Investment parent MSC has 28 offices across Greater China. It runs a terminal in China’s eastern city Ningbo and operates dozens of shipping services between the country and the rest of the world. 

In an interview with the Financial Times earlier this week, the head of the Panama Canal Authority said the consortium’s structure means a concentrated terminal ownership which could threaten the waterway’s competitiveness and neutrality. In response, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it supports Panama in defending its independence and reiterated its opposition to economic bullying.

It’s unlikely that MSC will be allowed to take over all of CK Hutchison’s 43 ports due to concerns over market concentration from relevant competition authorities, said Eirik Hooper, a senior associate at maritime research consultancy Drewry. 

Still, any potential changes won’t affect the dominance for MSC, which will become the world’s largest terminal operator by throughput once the deal is completed, Hooper added. 

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

BlackRock
China
ck hutchison
ck hutchison port sale
cosco
panama canal dispute
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,341 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

tanker
News

Oil Tanker Market Signals More Middle East Energy Disruption Ahead

While global energy markets are not yet pricing in worst-case scenarios for the Israel-Iran war, oil tanker rates are providing a good real-time gauge of the escalating risks.

13 minutes ago
Total Views: 33
A OOCL containership docks at the Port of Long Beach
Ports

U.S. West Coast Ports See Sharp Decline Amid Tariff Impacts, But Summer Surge Expected

The Port of Long Beach experienced a significant 8.2% decline in cargo throughput in May, processing 639,160 TEUs as tariffs continue to impact global trade flows. The neighboring Port of...

19 hours ago
Total Views: 929
Ship-to-ship transfer of Russian LNG from Yamal LNG near Honningsvåg on February 19, 2019. (Source: Courtesy of Kystverket / Norwegian Coastal Administration)
News

EU Proposal to Ban Russian Gas Set for Heated Negotiations

The European Union’s proposed ban on all Russian gas by the end of 2027 sets the stage for heated debate, with some member states nervous it will boost energy prices and cost companies millions of euros in legal fees.

June 17, 2025
Total Views: 405