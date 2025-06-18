ABS Approves Groundbreaking Floating Nuclear Power Module for Maritime Applications

The American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) has issued approval in principle (AIP) to HD Hyundai Heavy Industries (HHI) and HD Korea Shipbuilding & Offshore Engineering (HD KSOE) for an innovative floating small modular reactor (SMR) power module.

The design aims to generate electricity offshore and near shore, providing power to port facilities and onshore communities. This marks a significant step in maritime decarbonization efforts and represents ABS’s latest contribution to achieving net-zero emissions in shipping by 2050.

“Floating nuclear power facilities show promise in supporting power grids, microgrids, industrial and port operations, data centers, and other uses,” said Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President and Chief Technology Officer. “Today’s advanced nuclear technology has a different risk profile from traditional reactor technology with state-of-the-art designs and lower enrichment fuels, making commercial offshore and maritime applications more viable.”

The economic case for nuclear maritime applications appears compelling. According to ABS Chairman and CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki, “When you account for fuel differentials, the cost of compliance and residual value, it costs roughly the same as fossil options, only with zero carbon operations. And it gets much more attractive when compared to the high cost of green fuels.”

The approval is part of HD KSOE’s broader nuclear initiative. “This barge design not only eliminates the inconvenience of selecting onshore sites by being installed at sea but also offers the advantage of an integrated design for thermal energy production,” explained Dr. Kim Sung-Jun, Director of Future Technology at HD KSOE. “This increases the potential to support the production of eco-friendly ship fuels like ammonia or methanol.”

Recent research has shown the viability of nuclear applications in maritime settings. An ABS study with Herbert Engineering showed that a 15,000 TEU containership equipped with two 30MW fast reactors could operate for 25 years without refueling, while a Suezmax tanker with four 5MW microreactors would need only one refuel over the same period.

ABS has also already issued an approval in principle to HD KSOE for a 15,000 TEU-class containership utilizing Small Modular Reactor (SMR) technology. Earlier this month, ABS and Herbert Engineering have proposed a novel solution that combines floating nuclear power with AI data centers. The concept uses small modular reactors (SMRs) on barges in coastal waters and river estuaries, utilizing the surrounding water for both server cooling and reactor systems. This design aims to address two key challenges: the increasing power demands of AI computing and the burden on existing power grids.

The broader industry is seeing gaining momentum with nuclear power, with major players like Lloyd’s Register and CORE POWER partnering with Maersk to study nuclear-powered containerships. Simultaneously, Newcleo has collaborated with Fincantieri and RINA to develop specialized maritime SMRs.

However, implementation challenges remain. Key hurdles include the need for new public-private partnerships, insurance model updates, regulatory framework development, and comprehensive crew training programs. “The ultimate boundary condition for this technology will be safety, and we need to ensure we engage and educate the public about the advanced safety performance of these new reactors,” Wiernicki stated.

The floating nuclear designs offer additional advantages beyond emissions reduction, including higher power with faster transit speeds, increased cargo storage due to the elimination of fuel storage, and the potential for reverse cold ironing where vessels can power ports.