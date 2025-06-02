gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,988 members

Illustration of a floating nuclear-powered data center barge

Illustration courtesy ABS/Herbert Engineering

ABS Charts Course for Floating Nuclear Data Centers to Power AI Revolution at Sea

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
June 2, 2025

A new report from international classification society ABS and Herbert Engineering explores an innovative solution to the growing energy demands of artificial intelligence (AI) data centers: floating nuclear-powered facilities utilizing coastal waters and river estuaries.

The concept design combines small modular reactors (SMR) with data center operations aboard purpose-built barges, using surrounding waters as a natural heat sink for both server cooling and reactor systems. This approach addresses two critical challenges facing the tech industry: the surging power requirements of AI computing and the strain on existing power grids.

“The intersection of new nuclear technologies and rapidly growing AI capabilities represents a generational opportunity to power humanity’s future,” says Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman and CEO. “Moving data centers offshore and powering them with onboard nuclear energy could mitigate certain risks and reduce the strain on local grids.”

The timing is crucial, as data centers supporting AI, cloud computing, and cryptocurrencies face unprecedented power demands, as modern processors require increasing power while generating more heat. Meanwhile, utilities are transitioning to greener energy sources and phasing out fossil fuel plants, creating potential supply constraints for new data center developments.

The design builds upon ABS’s extensive research in maritime nuclear applications and incorporates the Nautilus EcoCore cooling system, already proven at the Stockton Port floating data center. The facility would be moored to a jetty, enabling high-speed data connectivity, backup power access, and straightforward personnel boarding.

Key design considerations include the need for locations with sufficient water current to efficiently disperse heat from both the nuclear plant and server cooling systems. The modular design philosophy allows for straightforward integration of data center facilities with the floating nuclear power plant structure.

This initiative follows ABS’s launch of the industry’s first comprehensive rules for floating nuclear power plants in 2024. While the technology shows promise, researchers note that the maturity of advanced nuclear technologies for these applications remains low, limiting current design details to theoretical engineering recommendations.

The concept represents a significant step toward next-generation data centers, offering a carbon-free power source combined with efficient cooling solutions. These facilities would be modern, high-density operations featuring advanced server cooling technologies, modular construction, and grid independence.

Read Next: Google’s Landmark Nuclear Power Deal Signals New Energy Era, Echoes in Maritime Industry

Tags:

abs
artificial intelligence
Nuclear
nuclear power
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,988 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Solvang VLGC Clipper Wilma at sea
Shipping

Solvang and BlackRock’s GIP Form Joint Venture to Create Global Gas Shipping Giant

Solvang ASA and BlackRock’s Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) have announced the formation of a 50:50 joint venture called Solvang Gas Carriers. The new venture will initially take ownership of Solvang’s...

19 minutes ago
Total Views: 38
Laden crude oil tanker approaches the port of Qingdao, China in the morning fog. Photo credit: Shutterstock/Igor Grochev
Shipping

Panama Claims 650 Ships Removed from Registry Over Sanctions

Panama's Maritime Authority has removed from its registry more than 650 vessels since 2019 as part of an effort to fulfill U.S. sanctions and enforce stricter rules for the ships it flags, it said on Monday. 

31 minutes ago
Total Views: 91
cargo ships loading at port of oakland
News

ONE Launches Green Ship Recycling Policy Ahead of Hong Kong Convention

Ocean Network Express (ONE) has announced the implementation of a comprehensive Ship Recycling Policy and membership in the Ship Recycling Transparency Initiative (SRTI). Announced last week in Singapore, the initiatives...

2 hours ago
Total Views: 142