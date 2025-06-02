ABS Charts Course for Floating Nuclear Data Centers to Power AI Revolution at Sea

A new report from international classification society ABS and Herbert Engineering explores an innovative solution to the growing energy demands of artificial intelligence (AI) data centers: floating nuclear-powered facilities utilizing coastal waters and river estuaries.

The concept design combines small modular reactors (SMR) with data center operations aboard purpose-built barges, using surrounding waters as a natural heat sink for both server cooling and reactor systems. This approach addresses two critical challenges facing the tech industry: the surging power requirements of AI computing and the strain on existing power grids.

“The intersection of new nuclear technologies and rapidly growing AI capabilities represents a generational opportunity to power humanity’s future,” says Christopher J. Wiernicki, ABS Chairman and CEO. “Moving data centers offshore and powering them with onboard nuclear energy could mitigate certain risks and reduce the strain on local grids.”

The timing is crucial, as data centers supporting AI, cloud computing, and cryptocurrencies face unprecedented power demands, as modern processors require increasing power while generating more heat. Meanwhile, utilities are transitioning to greener energy sources and phasing out fossil fuel plants, creating potential supply constraints for new data center developments.

The design builds upon ABS’s extensive research in maritime nuclear applications and incorporates the Nautilus EcoCore cooling system, already proven at the Stockton Port floating data center. The facility would be moored to a jetty, enabling high-speed data connectivity, backup power access, and straightforward personnel boarding.

Key design considerations include the need for locations with sufficient water current to efficiently disperse heat from both the nuclear plant and server cooling systems. The modular design philosophy allows for straightforward integration of data center facilities with the floating nuclear power plant structure.

This initiative follows ABS’s launch of the industry’s first comprehensive rules for floating nuclear power plants in 2024. While the technology shows promise, researchers note that the maturity of advanced nuclear technologies for these applications remains low, limiting current design details to theoretical engineering recommendations.

The concept represents a significant step toward next-generation data centers, offering a carbon-free power source combined with efficient cooling solutions. These facilities would be modern, high-density operations featuring advanced server cooling technologies, modular construction, and grid independence.

