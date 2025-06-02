Maritime Industry Legend Jim Lawrence Dies

Jim Lawrence, a towering figure in U.S. maritime industry and founder of the Connecticut Maritime Association (CMA) conference, passed away on Sunday after a short illness.

Lawrence, who established and developed the CMA conference into a cornerstone maritime event spanning over three decades, was widely recognized for championing international shipping and its significance to the United States.

As chairman of Marine Money, he built a global ship finance and maritime investment journal that expanded into worldwide conferences. In 1990, he co-founded MTI Network, a crisis communications firm serving the maritime industry.

Jim LAWRENCE with his U.S. medal recognizing 30 years, and more, of achievement and service to the U.S. and global maritime industry. Photo by Nick Brown/Twitter

In 2018, he transferred the CMA’s management to Informa while maintaining an advisory role.

Lloyd’s List was first to report news of his death on Monday. MTI Networks confirmed that Lawrence had passed away Sunday, June 1st, after a short illness.

The U.S. Coast Guard honored Lawrence with its Distinguished Public Service Award in 2019 in recognition of outstanding leadership, support and contribution to international shipping and his 30 years spent in the industry. He also served on the board of the Seamen’s Church Institute since 2010.

Lawrence was also an early advocate of gCaptain.com, supporting our mission to provide independent maritime journalism and enthusiastically helping amplify our voice in the industry.

MTI Networks issued the following statement regarding is passing:

It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we have to announce that our long-standing MTI Network Partner for the US and friend to many of us, Jim Lawrence, passed away on Sunday 1st June 2025 after a short illness.

Jim was always a much-loved and deeply respected member of the MTI family. Over the years, he worked on numerous high-profile incidents, offering invaluable advice to clients both in the US and internationally. He was not only a trusted advisor but also a prominent figure in the US maritime industry—as the founder of the highly regarded Connecticut Maritime Association’s annual conference, which consistently drew the crème de la crème of the shipping world, and as a key figure at Marine Money.

Jim was always a consummate professional but to us he was always Jim – incredibly energetic, hugely good fun and incredibly knowledgeable about the shipping industry. Whether climbing Mt Kilimanjaro or providing sensitive advice to clients he was a force to be reckoned with and will be missed by us all.

Whilst I know that we will all miss his energy and drive enormously, MTI Network and the strong US team led by Darrell Wilson USCG (ret.) and Jon Chia together with David Solsbery will continue to support all our clients across the world.

Our thoughts and heartfelt condolences go out to Jill and all the family at this sad time.