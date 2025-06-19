gCaptain-logo
Philippe Louis-Dreyfus

Maritime Industry Icon Philippe Louis-Dreyfus Dies at 80

Mike Schuler
June 19, 2025

Philippe Louis-Dreyfus, a towering figure in the maritime industry and former president of BIMCO, passed away on June 17 following a sudden illness.

As the head of Louis Dreyfus Armateurs, Louis-Dreyfus was renowned for his dedication to sustainable shipping practices and seafarer welfare. His career in maritime spanned decades, beginning with shipping experience in London and Oslo before joining Banque Louis Dreyfus in 1974, where he established a specialized shipping finance department.

In 1996, he took control of Louis Dreyfus Armateurs with his children, and went on to serve in several prestigious industry positions, including President of Armateurs de France (2002-2004), President of European Community Shipowners’ Association (ECSA) (2006-2009), and President of BIMCO (2015-2017), the world’s largest shipping association.

“Philippe LD was much more than a leader: he embodied the convictions that have shaped our Group over the decades,” stated Louis Dreyfus Armateurs. “His values, rooted in the discipline of high-level sports and the traditions of French family capitalism, were reflected in his dedication to hard work, commitment, rigor, and courage”.

The European Shipowners Association praised his “rare mix of charisma, strong values and willingness to listen to other people’s views”, noting that his “contribution to European and international shipping has been outstanding.”

A distinguished leader, Louis-Dreyfus was honored as Commandeur of the Légion d’Honneur and Officer of the British Empire (OBE). Beyond his maritime achievements, he was a French Team Champion in squash and served as an Airborne Cavalry Officer in the French Army.

obituary
