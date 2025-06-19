gCaptain-logo
Oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz

India May Cut Oil Product Exports If Strait of Hormuz Is Blocked

June 19, 2025

By Rakesh Sharma

Jun 19, 2025 (Bloomberg) –India is preparing to source crude oil from outside the Persian Gulf and cut its own refined-product exports should the Strait of Hormuz be blocked to ship traffic, Oil Minister Hardeep Puri said Thursday.

About a quarter of the world’s oil trade passes through the key waterway, which links the Gulf to the Indian Ocean. Some market watchers are concerned that Iran, locked in a conflict with long-time adversary Israel, could choose to attack tankers sailing through Hormuz or close the strait altogether.

“We have enough stocks” of crude and refined products, Puri told NDTV television. “We have enough diversified supplies” of crude, and “even if there were to be disruption, we can source it from alternate sources.”

Iran has previously threatened to close the strait in times of conflict, though there’s no sign of that happening so far. Of the 5.5 million barrels of oil India consumes every day, 1.5 million pass through the waterway, according to Puri. 

“I don’t think this is something we are unduly worried about,” he said. There is ample crude available in the global market, which means it isn’t supply but prices that are a concern, he said.

Product Exports

India is a net exporter of petroleum products, with refiners such as Reliance Industries Ltd. and Nayara Energy shipping to countries including the United Arab Emirates, Singapore, the US and Australia. It could reduce those shipments if needed to maintain sufficient stockpiles at home, Puri said. 

India’s product exports have averaged 1.3 million barrels a day so far this year, with Reliance and Nayara accounting for 82% of shipments, Kpler data show.

QuickTake Explainer: What If Iran Tries to Close the Strait of Hormuz?

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

crude oil
Hormuz
india
iran
strait of hormuz
