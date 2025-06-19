gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,346 members

Stock photo of the bow of a ship at anchor

Passakorn Umpornmaha/Shutterstock

Australia Targets Russia’s Shadow Fleet with First-Ever Sanctions on 60 Vessels

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
June 19, 2025

Australia has launched its first sanctions against Russia’s shadow fleet, targeting 60 vessels involved in circumventing international sanctions imposed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The shadow fleet, comprising hundreds of aging tankers with obscure ownership, plays a crucial role in Russia’s efforts to maintain oil exports despite Western sanctions. S&P Global estimates nearly 600 vessels are currently operating in this covert trade network.

“Operating under deceptive practices, including flag-hopping, disabling tracking systems, and operating with inadequate insurance, the shadow fleet enables the illicit trade of Russian oil and other sanctioned goods,” said Foreign Minister Penny Wong. “These sanctions reinforce Australia’s consistent commitment to ensuring Russia, and those enabling its illegal invasion of Ukraine, face consequences.”

The new measures align Australia with other major powers, including Canada, the United Kingdom, and the European Union, in their efforts to restrict Russia’s oil revenue streams. The fleet’s activities have raised additional security concerns, with vessels being linked to undersea cable damage incidents in the Baltic Sea.

Under the sanctions, Australian authorities can direct targeted vessels to leave Australian waters, including by specific routes, and deny them entry to ports or any location within the country.

The sanctions are part of Australia’s broader response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with the Australian government having imposed over 1,400 sanctions since February 2022. The move comes as the European Commission proposes its 18th package of sanctions against Russia, which will target additional shadow fleet vessels and oil trading companies.

“We will continue to take coordinated and decisive action to protect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and disrupt Russia’s ability to fund its aggression,” stated Minister Wong’s office.

Tags:

australia
russia shadow tanker fleet
Russian Sanctions
shadow fleet
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,346 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Philippe Louis-Dreyfus
Shipping

Maritime Industry Icon Philippe Louis-Dreyfus Dies at 80

Philippe Louis-Dreyfus, a towering figure in the maritime industry and former president of BIMCO, passed away on June 17 following a sudden illness. As the head of Louis Dreyfus Armateurs,...

13 minutes ago
Total Views: 47
Oil tankers pass through the Strait of Hormuz
Shipping

India May Cut Oil Product Exports If Strait of Hormuz Is Blocked

India is preparing to source crude oil from outside the Persian Gulf and cut its own refined-product exports should the Strait of Hormuz be blocked to ship traffic, Oil Minister Hardeep Puri said Thursday. About a quarter of the wor

3 hours ago
Total Views: 231
Explosions take place on the deck of the Greek-flagged oil tanker Sounion on the Red Sea, in this handout picture released August 29, 2024
Shipping

Ambrey: Israeli Ships Told to Avoid Red Sea as U.S. Considers Intervention in Israel-Iran Conflict

Maritime security firm Ambrey reports that Israel-affiliated vessels face high risks in the Red Sea region as tensions escalate between Israel and Iran, with potential U.S. involvement raising additional concerns....

19 hours ago
Total Views: 1564