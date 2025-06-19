Australia Targets Russia’s Shadow Fleet with First-Ever Sanctions on 60 Vessels

Australia has launched its first sanctions against Russia’s shadow fleet, targeting 60 vessels involved in circumventing international sanctions imposed following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The shadow fleet, comprising hundreds of aging tankers with obscure ownership, plays a crucial role in Russia’s efforts to maintain oil exports despite Western sanctions. S&P Global estimates nearly 600 vessels are currently operating in this covert trade network.

“Operating under deceptive practices, including flag-hopping, disabling tracking systems, and operating with inadequate insurance, the shadow fleet enables the illicit trade of Russian oil and other sanctioned goods,” said Foreign Minister Penny Wong. “These sanctions reinforce Australia’s consistent commitment to ensuring Russia, and those enabling its illegal invasion of Ukraine, face consequences.”

The new measures align Australia with other major powers, including Canada, the United Kingdom, and the European Union, in their efforts to restrict Russia’s oil revenue streams. The fleet’s activities have raised additional security concerns, with vessels being linked to undersea cable damage incidents in the Baltic Sea.

Under the sanctions, Australian authorities can direct targeted vessels to leave Australian waters, including by specific routes, and deny them entry to ports or any location within the country.

The sanctions are part of Australia’s broader response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with the Australian government having imposed over 1,400 sanctions since February 2022. The move comes as the European Commission proposes its 18th package of sanctions against Russia, which will target additional shadow fleet vessels and oil trading companies.

“We will continue to take coordinated and decisive action to protect Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and disrupt Russia’s ability to fund its aggression,” stated Minister Wong’s office.