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A drone view shows containers docked at Panama Ports Company (PPC) terminal at the Panama Canal

A drone view shows containers docked at Panama Ports Company (PPC) after Panama’s Supreme Court annulled key port contracts held by the Hong Kong?based CK Hutchison–owned firm, leaving the future of some Panama Canal operations uncertain, in Panama City, Panama, February 4, 2026. REUTERS/Enea Lebrun

CK Hutchison Launches Arbitration Against Maersk Over Panama Canal Port Dispute

Malte Humpert
Total Views: 45
April 8, 2026

Hong Kong conglomerate CK Hutchison has launched arbitration proceedings against Danish shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk over the takeover of key ports near the Panama Canal, escalating a dispute involving commercial and geopolitical interests.

Its subsidiary, Panama Ports Company (PPC), said it had initiated arbitration in London, alleging Maersk breached contractual obligations by cooperating with the Panamanian government to replace PPC as operator of the Balboa terminal. 

The move marks the latest development in a months-long conflict that began in January, when Panama’s Supreme Court invalidated a 1997 concession granting PPC the right to operate the Balboa and Cristobal ports on either side of the canal. The ruling, which cited constitutional concerns, effectively ended CK Hutchison’s nearly three-decade presence at the strategic facilities. 

Following the decision, Panama seized the ports and awarded temporary operating contracts to units of Maersk and Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), pending a new tender process. CK Hutchison has repeatedly called the move unlawful and has already launched separate arbitration proceedings against Panama, seeking damages of more than $2 billion. 

The dispute has been complicated by broader geopolitical dynamics. The United States has pushed to curb Chinese influence around the canal, while Beijing has criticized Panama’s actions and warned against discriminatory treatment of Chinese-linked firms. The canal handles roughly 5% of global maritime trade, underscoring its strategic importance. 

Maersk has rejected the allegations, saying it does not believe it is liable and will defend its position in arbitration. 

The arbitration between PPC and Maersk is expected to proceed in parallel with ongoing legal action against Panama, with proceedings likely to take years. The outcome could have implications not only for control of the canal’s key logistics hubs but also for CK Hutchison’s planned $23 billion sale of its global ports business, which has already been thrown into uncertainty by the dispute. 

Tags:

China
ck hutchison
cosco
Maersk
panama
panama canal

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