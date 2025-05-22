gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,038 members

Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

File Photo. Image Credit: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

CK Hutchison Confirms Aponte’s MSC is Main Investor in Ports Deal

Reuters
Total Views: 0
May 22, 2025
reuters logo

HONG KONG, May 22 (Reuters) – CK Hutchison confirmed on Thursday that Italian billionaire Gianluigi Aponte’s family-run MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company is the main investor in a group seeking to buy 43 ports from the Hong Kong conglomerate.

Hutchison co-managing director Dominic Lai was speaking at the company’s annual general meeting following weeks of scrutiny and criticism in China of its proposal to sell most of its $22.8 billion global ports business to a consortium led by U.S. investment firm BlackRock.

When asked if the Swiss-headquartered MSC shipping empire, which is controlled by the Aponte family, was the major investor, Lai said: “Yes, it has been from the beginning.”

CK Hutchison has not previously disclosed the exact ownership of each investor in the consortium.

Shipping Giant MSC Set to Become World’s Largest Terminal Operator in Hutchison Ports Deal

MSC did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Lai’s remarks.

The sale of assets, which would include two ports along the strategically important Panama Canal, has become highly politicised at a time of intensifying U.S.-China trade tensions.

In April, China’s top market regulator said it was paying close attention to CK Hutchison’s planned sale and that parties to the deal should not try to avoid an antitrust review.

CK Hutchison, controlled by tycoon Li Ka-shing, said this month that the deal would strictly adhere to all required compliance standards.

The proposed sale has also drawn the attention of U.S. President Donald Trump, who has repeatedly expressed his desire to reduce Chinese influence around the Panama Canal and termed the deal a “reclaiming” of the waterway.

(Reporting By Jessie Pang and Donny Kwok; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Joe Bavier)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

ck hutchison
mergers and acquisitions
MSC
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,038 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Stock photo of an oil tanker moored at sea
News

Hijack Call From Ship Off Iran a False Alarm, Security Firm Ambrey Says

A hijack signal sent from a Panama-flagged petroleum products tanker off Iran was a false alarm, British maritime security firm Ambrey said on Wednesday.

22 hours ago
Total Views: 768
Aerial view of a container terminal
Ports

U.S. Container Import Growth Set to Reverse as Tariffs and Ship Fees Loom

Despite strong growth in early 2025, U.S. container ports are bracing for significant volume declines due to new tariffs and planned shipping fees. The ten largest U.S. container ports recorded...

22 hours ago
Total Views: 1388
Port of Savannah container terminal aerial
Ports

Port of Savannah Sets New Container Volume Record

The Georgia Ports Authority (GPA) reported record-breaking container volumes at the Port of Savannah, handling 515,500 TEUs in April 2025, marking a 17 percent increase from the previous year. The...

May 20, 2025
Total Views: 1621