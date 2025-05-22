EU’s Largest-Ever Dark Fleet Sanctions Package Still Leaves Major Gaps

The European Union has launched its most extensive sanctions package targeting Russia’s shadow fleet—blacklisting 189 additional Russian-linked tankers and bringing the total number of sanctioned vessels to 342. This marks a dramatic expansion from late 2024, when the list included only 79 vessels.

However, according to maritime intelligence firm Pole Star Global, this action still leaves more than half of the known Dark Fleet outside the scope of sanctions.

David Tannenbaum, Partner at Pole Star Global, notes that while the sanctions represent a significant escalation targeting both vessels and supporting companies, they fall short of addressing the full scope of Russia’s Dark Fleet operations.

The company’s Deep Blue Intelligence (DBI) platform has identified 266 tankers operated by eight major fleets suspected of price cap evasion, yet the EU’s 17th sanctions package only designates 89 of these vessels – approximately 33%. When excluding one fleet primarily handling Iranian crude, the coverage only increases to 43%.

“These sanctions are a significant escalation by the E.U. to target Russia’s Dark Fleet, including not just the vessels but also the companies that support the fleet, keeping it insured, chartered, and operational. But despite the scope, this action still misses a large portion of Russia’s Dark Fleet already identified by DBI,” said Tannenbaum.

Among the newly sanctioned entities are several key Russian organizations, including Volgo Shipping, Eiger Shipping DMCC, Surneftegaz, and Avebury Shipping. The EU has also targeted VSK Insurance Joint Stock Company, aligning with previous UK sanctions efforts. Pole Star’s data reveals that VSK currently insures or is suspected of insuring 366 vessels.

The sanctions package specifically addresses vessels using Seychelles-based special purpose vehicles (SPVs) to manage operations on behalf of Azerbaijani or Moldovan groups. However, gaps remain in enforcement, as demonstrated by the case of Cape Gemi Isletmeciligi AS, where only 21 of 41 tankers operated by associated fleets were sanctioned despite engaging in similar activities.

the EU is now reportedly considering an 18th sanctions package, which is expected to propose lowering the price cap on Russian seaborne oil from $60 per barrel to $50 per barrel.