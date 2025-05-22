gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,039 members

Tugs in New york harbor

Photo credit: American Maritime Partnership

U.S. Celebrates National Maritime Day 2025 Amid Historic Policy Push

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 151
May 22, 2025

The United States marks National Maritime Day 2025 today with renewed focus on strengthening its maritime sector. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy highlighted the critical role of Merchant Mariners, noting that “America has never won a war without our Merchant Mariners” and emphasizing their crucial contributions during both World Wars.

During World War II more than 250,000 members of the American Merchant Marine served their country, with more than 6,700 giving their lives, hundreds being detained as prisoners of war and more than 800 U.S. merchant ships being sunk or damaged.

Established in 1933 to commemorate the SS Savannah’s pioneering transoceanic steamship voyage in 1819, National Maritime Day has honored maritime professionals for over 90 years, celebrating their vital contributions to commerce, security, and sustainability on global waterways.

This year’s celebration comes at a pivotal moment for American maritime policy. Recent weeks have seen unprecedented initiatives from both the White House and Congress aimed at revitalizing the U.S. maritime industry. The newly introduced bipartisan SHIPS for America Act, alongside President Trump’s “Restoring America’s Maritime Dominance” executive order, represents the most significant federal maritime policy effort since the Reagan administration.

Both initiatives share a common goal: rebuilding the U.S. Merchant Marine while reducing dependence on Chinese shipbuilding. If successful, these efforts could transform America’s maritime landscape over the next decade, promising a revitalized shipbuilding sector, an expanded maritime workforce, and enhanced global shipping presence.

“The United States is a proud maritime nation, and as President, I am bringing a renewed focus to reestablishing our dominance at sea,” said President Trump in his National Maritime Day proclamation.

As Washington signals its commitment to a maritime resurgence, this year’s National Maritime Day serves as both a celebration of our maritime heritage and a reminder of the critical importance of maintaining a strong maritime presence in an increasingly competitive global environment.

Tags:

national maritime day
trump administration
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,039 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Tanker EVENTIN adrift in the Baltic Sea
Shipping

EU’s Largest-Ever Dark Fleet Sanctions Package Still Leaves Major Gaps

The European Union has launched its most extensive sanctions package targeting Russia’s shadow fleet—blacklisting 189 additional Russian-linked tankers and bringing the total number of sanctioned vessels to 342. This marks...

2 hours ago
Total Views: 89
The busy container port and natural scenery in Shanghai, China
Shipping

Warning Shot: GRIs Reveal Carrier Playbook Amid Tariff Rush

General rate increases (GRIs) give a “clear indication of ocean carrier intentions”, and raise alarm bells for their clients with long-term contracts.  

2 hours ago
Total Views: 175
U.S. Coast Guard personnel assigned to Sector New York conduct container inspections alongside U.S. Customs and Border Protection at Red Hook Terminal in Brooklyn, New York, April 24, 2025.
Shipping

US Importers Race to Beat Trump Tariffs Facing Complex Customs Forms

US businesses are under mounting pressure to import goods while President Donald Trump’s higher tariffs are on pause, and they’re simultaneously navigating increasingly complex filing rules when their cargo crosses the border.

4 hours ago
Total Views: 235