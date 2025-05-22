U.S. Celebrates National Maritime Day 2025 Amid Historic Policy Push

The United States marks National Maritime Day 2025 today with renewed focus on strengthening its maritime sector. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy highlighted the critical role of Merchant Mariners, noting that “America has never won a war without our Merchant Mariners” and emphasizing their crucial contributions during both World Wars.

During World War II more than 250,000 members of the American Merchant Marine served their country, with more than 6,700 giving their lives, hundreds being detained as prisoners of war and more than 800 U.S. merchant ships being sunk or damaged.

Established in 1933 to commemorate the SS Savannah’s pioneering transoceanic steamship voyage in 1819, National Maritime Day has honored maritime professionals for over 90 years, celebrating their vital contributions to commerce, security, and sustainability on global waterways.

This year’s celebration comes at a pivotal moment for American maritime policy. Recent weeks have seen unprecedented initiatives from both the White House and Congress aimed at revitalizing the U.S. maritime industry. The newly introduced bipartisan SHIPS for America Act, alongside President Trump’s “Restoring America’s Maritime Dominance” executive order, represents the most significant federal maritime policy effort since the Reagan administration.

Both initiatives share a common goal: rebuilding the U.S. Merchant Marine while reducing dependence on Chinese shipbuilding. If successful, these efforts could transform America’s maritime landscape over the next decade, promising a revitalized shipbuilding sector, an expanded maritime workforce, and enhanced global shipping presence.

“The United States is a proud maritime nation, and as President, I am bringing a renewed focus to reestablishing our dominance at sea,” said President Trump in his National Maritime Day proclamation.

As Washington signals its commitment to a maritime resurgence, this year’s National Maritime Day serves as both a celebration of our maritime heritage and a reminder of the critical importance of maintaining a strong maritime presence in an increasingly competitive global environment.