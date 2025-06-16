gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,295 members

Stacked containers are shown as ships unload their cargo at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 22, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

Stacked containers are shown as ships unload their cargo at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November 22, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

A Key Freight Indicator Is Flashing Red — Here’s What It Means for Global Trade

Lori Ann LaRocco
Total Views: 0
June 16, 2025

By Lori Ann LaRocco – A key supply chain data point is flashing red, warning that the pullback in freight orders will continue.

Empty container exports is a forward-looking indicator of demand. After the Geneva talks between the US and China, there were many predictions of a surge in containers during peak season, but after a brief pop, trade data is indicating this will not happen.

The relationship between trade datasets can help peel away any uncertainty in terms of supply and demand. Ocean freight orders increased moderately but quickly pulled back. The data point which feeds into ocean freight orders is empty container exports.

Why? Because the movement of empties is an indicator of demand. This chart highlighting the empty containers leaving the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach shows there is no rush for empties to go back to be refilled. You can see the surge in empty containers during the pandemic when empties were a priority to get back to Asia so they could be refilled and returned to the United States.

While yes, there have been a lot of blank sailings which can lead to empties lingering at the port, the fact is the blank sailings are continuing throughout the summer. If there was a rush of incoming orders, ocean carriers would deploy additional vessels.

Maritime Information Specialists for the Marine Exchange of Southern California & Vessel Traffic Service Los Angeles and Long Beach San Pedro, CA have reported 49 container ship “blank sailings” will skip the ports of Los Angeles or Long Beach through August first. That’s 2 more than last week.

The trickle-down impact of the reduction in ocean freight will filter through the pipes of trade — specifically trucks, rails, and warehouses. Competition for that coveted container will heat up. You are seeing this competition unfold in terms of services or features. To help generate trade stickiness, a slew of tariff and Customs tools have been recently deployed.

The negative impact of the container crunch is already being felt in labor. For the second month in a row, Port of Los Angeles executive director Gene Seroka has warned about the impact the decrease in containers is having on labor.

“For every two longshore members that walked into the hiring hall, one went home without work,” said Seroka.

The Port of Los Angeles processed 717,000 container units for the month of May, about 5% less than last year at this time. Imports fell by 9% from last year and 19% compared to the month of April. Inbound cargo totaled 356,020 TEUs, which was 25% less than what was forecasted on April first before the tariffs were announced.

“For context, we typically expect May volume to be a little stronger than that of April because we’re approaching peak season, and compared to our five-year running average for the month of May, imports are down 17%,” said Seroka.

Until the China tariffs come down to a level where they are not breaking the bank of US importers and trade deals are inked and official, the flow of trade will resemble more of a drip line versus an open spigot.

Tags:

China
Container Shipping
empty containers
global trade
port of los angeles
trump trade war
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,295 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Photo of the Maersk Frankfurt shared by the Indian Coast Guard on July 23, 2024.
Shipping

IMRF Launches First Global Maritime SAR Systems Review

The International Maritime Rescue Federation (IMRF) and Lloyd’s Register Foundation have initiated the first comprehensive review of global maritime Search and Rescue (SAR) systems. The strategic assessment, announced Monday, aims...

3 hours ago
Total Views: 278
Finnish Border Guard's ship Turva and oil tanker Eagle S sail on the sea outside the Porkkalanniemi, Finland
Shipping

Senior Officers of Cook Islands Tanker Face Criminal Charges in Finland Cable Damage Investigation

Finland’s National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) has concluded its criminal investigation into the December 25, 2024 undersea cable damage incident in the Gulf of Finland, with senior officers of the...

4 hours ago
Total Views: 322
tanker at sea
Shipping

Strait of Hormuz Shipping Hit By Surge of GPS and AIS Interference

Electronic interference with commercial ship navigation systems has surged in recent days around the Strait of Hormuz and the wider Gulf, which is having an impact on vessels sailing through the region, naval forces said on Monday.

4 hours ago
Total Views: 430