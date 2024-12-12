gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Join our crew and become one of the 109,847 members that receive our newsletter.

An oil and gas drilling platform stands offshore in the Gulf of Mexico in Dauphin Island, Alabama, U.S., October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Nesius/File Photo

An oil and gas drilling platform stands offshore in the Gulf of Mexico in Dauphin Island, Alabama, U.S., October 5, 2013. REUTERS/Steve Nesius/File Photo

Offshore Oil’s $7 Billion Question: Who Pays for Decommissioning?

Reuters
Total Views: 0
December 12, 2024
Reuters

By Georgina McCartney

HOUSTON, Dec 12 (Reuters) – W&T Offshore, an independent driller operating in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, has asked a federal judge to block insurance companies’ demands for $250 million in additional collateral for taking apart old oil infrastructure.

The offshore drilling industry faces mounting pressure to provide bonds for decommissioning oil and gas infrastructure in federal waters. The Federal Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) in June enforced a final rule that amended its financial assurance regulations in a bid to ensure the industry covers decommissioning costs, not the taxpayer. 

“You’re at the mercy of the federal agency and you’re at the mercy of the surety providers, so there is really not a whole lot of control there,” W&T Offshore CEO Tracy Krohn told Reuters in an interview. 

“The regulatory agency has no real basis for requiring a great deal more bonding than what they already have,” Krohn added. 

The BOEM estimates offshore drillers would collectively pay just under $7 billion as a result of the final rule, in new supplemental financial assurances to cover the potential costs of decommissioning activities.

As of June 2023, more than 2,700 wells and 500 platforms were overdue for decommissioning in the Gulf of Mexico, according to the U.S. Government Accountability Office. 

In the lawsuit, filed on Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Texas, W&T Offshore asked Judge Keith Ellison to declare that the insurers have colluded to damage the company by jointly demanding additional collateral and premiums. 

The company claims the insurers used BOEM’s final rule to demand additional collateral for surety, for which the operator has already paid premiums. 

Houston-based W&T Offshore did not immediately provide a comment.

Endurance Assurance Corp and Lexon Insurance Co, both named in the suit, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Opponents said BOEM’s final rule would disproportionately affect smaller companies that lack investment grade ratings or sufficient proven oil reserves. Oil majors are more likely to have large reserves, or meet credit criteria exempting them from putting up more money to cover potential future decommissioning. 

Days before the BOEM’s final rule was enforced, Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi sued the government in a bid to block it. 

The U.S. Gulf of Mexico produces roughly 1.74 million barrels per day of oil, according to the last government figures, about 13% of total U.S. output.

(Reporting by Georgina McCartney in Houston; Editing by David Gregorio)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2024.

Tags:

offshore oil and gas
oil rig decommissioning

Unlock Exclusive Insights Today!

Join the gCaptain Club for curated content, insider opinions, and vibrant community discussions.

Sign Up
Back to Main

Related Articles

A view of the turbines at Orsted's offshore wind farm near Nysted, Denmark, September 4, 2023.
Offshore

Denmark’s Auction Flop Reveals Cracks in Europe’s Offshore Wind Industry

Europe is starting to find the limit of a decades-long boom in offshore wind. It can be seen most acutely in the places that have been quickest to build capacity. Countries like Denmark and Sweden are beginning to hit a wall as power prices and incentives drop too low to make building projects worth it. The latest example is a Danish government auction for offshore wind that failed to attract any bids.

December 10, 2024
Total Views: 2593
offshore oil rig
Offshore

BOEM’s Draft EIS Sets the Stage for GoM Oil Leasing in a Shifting Energy Landscape

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) has released its Draft Programmatic Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for Gulf of Mexico oil and gas lease sales. The announcement comes on the...

December 9, 2024
Total Views: 446
offshore wind farm
Offshore

Dead Calm: Denmark Receives Zero Bids in Largest-Ever Offshore Wind Auction

By Sanne Wass (Bloomberg) — Denmark received no bids in its largest-ever wind power tender, aimed to more than triple its offshore capacity by the end of the decade. The Danish...

December 5, 2024
Total Views: 7378
polygon icon polygon icon

Why Join the gCaptain Club?

Access exclusive insights, engage in vibrant discussions, and gain perspectives from our CEO.

Sign Up
close

JOIN OUR CREW

Maritime and offshore news trusted by our 109,847 members delivered daily straight to your inbox.