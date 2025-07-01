gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 109,138 members

A view of the turbines at Orsted's offshore wind farm near Nysted, Denmark, September 4, 2023.

A view of the turbines at Orsted's offshore wind farm near Nysted, Denmark, September 4, 2023. REUTERS/Tom Little

Britain’s Crown Estate Reports Profit of 1.15B Pounds, Led by Offshore Wind

Reuters
Total Views: 0
July 1, 2025

LONDON, July 1 (Reuters) – The Crown Estate, which manages King Charles’ public property, reported an annual net profit of 1.15 billion pounds ($1.57 billion) on Tuesday, similar to the previous year, with offshore wind leases its biggest source of revenue.

The Crown Estate, which comprises tracts of land and most of Britain’s sea bed, is an independently run, commercial business, whose profit – seen as the benchmark for the level of public funding for the royal family – goes to the UK Treasury.

Net revenue profit was 1.15 billion pounds for the year between April 1 2024 and March 31 2025, the company said in a statement.

The bulk of revenue, around 1.07 billion pounds, came from the offshore wind farm leasing tender Round 4.

The Crown Estate said revenue from the leasing round were expected to drop to 25 million pounds a year from January 2026 as more projects moved to the development stage.

“We always knew the boost to our profits due to offshore wind leasing option fees from Round four was short term, and we expect this year to be the high point for these returns,” Dan Labbad, CEO of the Crown Estate said in a briefing with journalists.

Wind power, both on and offshore, was Britain’s largest source of electricity last year providing around 30% of the country’s power.

But offshore wind costs have risen over the past few years due to inflation and supply chain bottlenecks, leading to the cancellation of some projects.

In June, the Crown Estate said Equinor and Gwynt Glas won seabed leases to build floating wind farms in the Celtic Sea in its latest lease auction round 5.

Labbad said revenues from this round were expected to show materially from the early- to mid-2030s.

Britain’s monarchy receives a sovereign grant to cover running costs of the royal households and travel expenses which is currently set at 12% of the profit from the Crown Estate.

The grant amount for 2025-2026 will be 132 million pounds, government documents showed.

($1 = 0.7304 pounds)

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; Editing by Rachna Uppal)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

offshore wind
UK
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 109,138 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

ECO Liberty
Offshore

U.S.-Built ECO Liberty Ushers in New Era for American Offshore Wind Vessels

Equinor has officially launched the Service Operations Vessel (SOV) ECO Liberty for deployment in its Empire Wind offshore wind project in New York. The vessel was christened on Saturday at a ceremony...

June 30, 2025
Total Views: 1071
offshore rig
Offshore

Equinor and Shell Launch ‘Adura’: New Energy Giant Emerges in UK North Sea

The UK North Sea energy landscape is set for a major transformation with the announcement of Adura, soon to become the region’s largest independent oil and gas producer. The new...

June 27, 2025
Total Views: 629
Greenpeace activists confront the deep sea mining vessel Hidden Gem.
Offshore

Interior Department Streamlines Offshore Critical Minerals Development Process

The Department of the Interior has announced new policy measures to accelerate the exploration and development of offshore critical minerals essential for the nation’s energy, technology, and defense sectors. These...

June 25, 2025
Total Views: 952