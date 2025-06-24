FMC Chairman Louis Sola Announces Departure

Federal Maritime Commission Chairman Louis Sola has announced he will step down from his position effective June 30, 2025, concluding a significant chapter in U.S. maritime regulatory leadership.

“Serving our Nation in this capacity has been the honor of a lifetime,” Sola said in his departure letter. “I have had the privilege of helping safeguard the integrity of the U.S. maritime industry, bringing greater transparency to port operations, and overseeing a supply chain that moves more than $5 trillion in goods annually.”

Originally nominated by President Trump in 2018 and unanimously confirmed by the Senate, Sola was named Chairman on January 20, 2025, following Trump’s second inauguration, succeeding Daniel B. Maffei at the helm of the maritime regulatory agency. His tenure at the FMC has been marked by several significant initiatives, including leading Fact Finding 30, which investigated commercial measures for passenger cruise lines during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“During those deepest, darkest hours, I worked tirelessly to address the post-COVID-19 supply chain logistics crisis disruptions,” Sola stated in his resignation letter.

The outgoing Chairman has been a vocal advocate for U.S. LNG as a maritime fuel source and recently led a major investigation into flags of convenience, which resulted in calls for the deflagging of more than 140 sanctioned vessels.

Sola’s path to leadership began far from the maritime world. He noted in his letter, “That a kid from Goodland, Indiana, who lost his mother to opioids, joined the U.S. Army at 18, and worked his way through service and adversity that could then lead a vital federal agency is a testament to the promise and opportunities of this country.”

During his chairmanship, Sola testified before Congress and worked with the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation and the House Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure to develop strategic maritime policies.

Among his recognitions, Sola was named Seatrade Cruise Man of the Year and received special recognition from Miami-Dade County, Florida, which he considers his hometown.

The FMC has not yet announced who will succeed Sola when his tenure concludes next week.