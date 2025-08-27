gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,406 members

Christophe de Margerie first cargo

The Christophe de Margerie, the first of 15 icebreaking LNG carriers ordered for the Yamal LNG project to provide transport of LNG year-round in the Arctic, loads its first cargo at the Yamal LNG plant at the Port of Sabetta on the Yamal Peninsula, December 8, 2017. Photo: SCF Group

Russia’s Sanctioned Arctic LNG Plant Boosts Output to New Record

Bloomberg
Total Views: 0
August 27, 2025

By Bloomberg News (Bloomberg) — Russia’s sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project boosted gas output to record levels this month as the export facility keeps loading cargoes that have struggled to find buyers. 

Natural gas production at the Novatek PJSC-led plant averaged nearly 15 million cubic meters a day during most of August, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. That likely also translated to higher output of LNG — gas that has been cooled to a liquid form for ease of transport. 

The facility, located above the Arctic circle, is pivotal for Russia’s plans to triple LNG production by 2030 and tap new gas markets after a sharp decline in pipeline exports to major buyers in Europe.

While those ambitions were squeezed by international sanctions after the Kremlin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, five tankers — also subject to restrictions — appear to have loaded LNG cargoes since June, with most of them heading now toward Asia

It remains unclear where the vessels will unload and whether the cargoes have found foreign buyers, but suggests Russia may be finding ways around the sanctions. 

The Arctic LNG 2 project ramped up daily gas production to more than 25 million cubic meters a day on Aug. 25 and Aug. 26, the person said, who spoke on the condition of anonymity as the information isn’t public. 

The latest hike may signal plans to continue loading LNG. In December 2023, when it was launched, the plant pumped an average of 13.7 million cubic meters of gas a day.

The La Perouse LNG vessel is currently heading in the direction of the facility, according to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg. If loaded, that would be the sixth export this year from Arctic LNG 2, with no clear signs of the other five cargoes finding buyers. 

The Christophe de Margerie tanker remains loaded near the Koryak floating storage unit, also sanctioned by the US, in Russia’s Far East. The Voskhod and Zarya vessels are sailing in the Bering Sea, while the Buran and Iris ships are heading east across the Northern Sea Route.

Arctic LNG 2 and Novatek, the project’s largest shareholder, didn’t immediately respond to Bloomberg requests for comments. 

© 2025 Bloomberg L.P.

Tags:

arctic lng 2
LNG
russia
russia lng exports
sanctions
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,406 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

bulk carrier ship
Shipping

Star Bulk’s $2.75B Shareholder Value Strategy: Norton Details Fleet Renewal and Market Outlook

In a recent Capital Link Trending News webinar, Star Bulk Carriers President Hamish Norton outlined the company’s disciplined approach to capital allocation that has returned $2.75 billion to shareholders since...

4 hours ago
Total Views: 92
Aerial view of a container ship
Shipping

Trump Doubles Tariffs on India Over Russian Oil Purchases

U.S. President Donald Trump's doubling of tariffs on imports from India to as much as 50% took effect as scheduled on Wednesday, dealing a serious blow to ties between the two countries that became strategic partners after the turn of this century.

5 hours ago
Total Views: 149
A Maersk containership berthed at the Port of Tanjung Pelepas in Malaysia.
Shipping

Ocean Carriers Launch ‘Aggressive Push’ for Market Share

The race for cargo has begun between carriers as volumes dip and fleet growth hits its new record, with the alliances eyeing different tactics.  

5 hours ago
Total Views: 179