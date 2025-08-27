Port Houston Achieves Record Container Growth as Infrastructure Investments Accelerate

Port Houston has reported exceptional growth in July, with container volumes surging 21% compared to July 2024, reaching 392,829 TEUs in one of the port’s strongest single-month performances on record. This continued momentum has pushed year-to-date volumes to 2,562,506 TEUs, marking a 6% increase and setting the fastest pace in the port’s history.

Loaded imports at the port increased 19% in July compared to the previous year, representing the largest growth among top five U.S. container ports. Loaded exports, primarily consisting of resins, grew by 18% in the same period, reinforcing Port Houston’s position as the market leader for resin exports.

General cargo volumes rose 10% year-to-date through July, with steel imports showing particularly strong performance at 41% growth compared to July 2024 and 8% year-to-date, totaling 2,704,658 short tons. Overall tonnage across public facilities reached 32,647,865 short tons through July, a 6% increase from the prior year.

“July’s volume performance reflects our Port’s commitment to providing a low-cost, high-service, low-risk gateway and demonstrates that our customers are trusting us with their cargo during these uncertain times,” said Charlie Jenkins, CEO at Port Houston.

The port continues to advance its infrastructure development plan, with Wharf 7 at Bayport Container Terminal scheduled for completion in December, nearly two months ahead of schedule. This new 1,000-foot berth will increase vessel capacity from four to five ships and reduce anchor wait times.

Port Houston’s environmental initiatives have also gained recognition, with the Houston Ship Channel Expansion (Project 11) receiving the Environmental Excellence Award from the Western Dredging Association for its beneficial use-focused design. The project has repurposed nearly 100% of dredged material to create wildlife habitats while expanding operational capacity.

“Project 11 is helping ensure the nation’s number one waterway expands responsibly and remains one of the most important economic corridors in the world,” Jenkins said. “This award underscores our view that growth and sustainability can work hand in hand.”

The expansion now enables the port to accommodate vessels up to 17,000 TEUs at Bayport Terminal, with the final Port-led portion of Project 11 dredging expected to be completed later this summer.