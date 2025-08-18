Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin hold a press conference following their meeting to negotiate an end to the war in Ukraine, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage, Alaska, U.S., August 15, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo
From Alaska With Love: Russia’s Shadow LNG Fleet Set Sail for China As Trump-Putin Summit Unfolded
“LNG carriers Iris, Zarya, and Voskhod all synchronously lifted their anchors to head to Asia, […] hoping for sanction-liberated buyers,” said Kjell Eikland, managing director of data provider Eikland Energy, in a public Linkedin post.
AIS records show Iris, Zarya, and Voskhod getting underway around 90 minutes into the Alaska sit-down meeting. All three vessels are currently heading east toward Asia along Russia’s main Arctic shipping lane.
“I can confirm it. It happened while they were still in talks because the movements took place at 21:00 UTC,” said Samir Madani, co-founder of TankerTrackers, a research and maritime intelligence company.
The direct talks between Presidents Trump and Putin concluded with a brief press meeting at 21:45 UTC ahead of a press conference at 22:55 UTC. The Kremlin confirmed that talks had ended at 22:22 UTC.
Two additional sanctioned LNG carriers, Arctic Mulan and Arctic Vostok (recently renamed from East Energy), already located in Asia also set sail or changed course in the hours following the Alaska summit. All five LNG tankers are flying the Russian flag.
According to daily traffic logs published by Russia’s Northern Sea Route Administration, at least one vessel is headed to China. The listing shows Voskhod’s destination as the Beihai import and regasification terminal operated by PipeChina in southern China.
Several industry analysts called the spike in activity “remarkable” and speculated about a connection between the vessel’s sudden movements and the Alaska summit.
“Quite something to see all Arctic LNG 2 carriers suddenly on the move,” one expert remarked.
By Marwa Rashad and Anna Hirtenstein LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) – The United States has had internal discussions on using Russian nuclear-powered icebreaker vessels to support the development of gas and LNG projects...
Russia’s oil shipments nudged down for a third week, but remain comfortably within the range seen so far this year. Threats of additional tariffs are having little immediate impact on flows ahead of a Friday meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
