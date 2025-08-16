gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,511 members

NSR escort July 2024

Nuclear icebreaker Vaygach escorting a convoy of crude oil and oil product tankers along the Northern Sea Route in July 2024. (Source: Atomflot)

US Mulled Use Of Russia Icebreakers For Gas Development Ahead Of Summit

Reuters
Total Views: 0
August 16, 2025

By Marwa Rashad and Anna Hirtenstein

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) – The United States has had internal discussions on using Russian nuclear-powered icebreaker vessels to support the development of gas and LNG projects in Alaska as one of the possible deals to aim for when President Donald Trump meets Vladimir Putin on Friday, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Trump landed in Alaska on Friday for what he called a “high stakes” summit with Russia’s Putin to discuss a ceasefire deal for Ukraine and end the deadliest war in Europe since World War Two.

Both the U.S. and Russian presidents, meeting at a Cold War-era air force base in Alaska’s largest city, are seeking wins from their first face-to-face talks since Trump returned to the White House.

The icebreaker idea has been discussed among White House officials as one of the potential deals to try to strike with Russia at the Alaska summit, one of the sources said.

Read Also: Russia Allocates $1bn For Massive Nuclear Icebreaker, Paving Way For Year-Round Arctic Shipping

The ongoing talks between the U.S. and Russia over Ukraine have included discussions about business deals. The White House is planning to continue this approach at the summit on Friday, said the source, who like the others spoke on condition of anonymity due to the sensitivity of the talks.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Kremlin officials were not available for comment. 

Russia operates the world’s only fleet of nuclear-powered icebreakers, which play a central role in maintaining year-round shipping access along the Northern Sea Route, a strategic path for global energy and trade flows.

Read Also: Russia’s Nuclear Icebreaker Fleet Now Largest Ever as Eighth Vessel Begins Sea Trials

Trump’s administration is pushing to transport gas from Alaska’s remote north to Asian clients. 

Trump has pitched Alaska LNG, a proposed $44 billion project to ship liquefied natural gas along a 800-mile pipeline from Alaska, to Asian buyers as a way to reduce their dependence on Russian LNG. 

Another project, similarly aimed at Asian markets, is Qilak LNG, which is targeting 4 million tons per annum of LNG. 

Mead Treadwell, a Qilak LNG founder, said it would not be unusual for a U.S. LNG project to rely on icebreakers of any nation that the U.S. government allowed. “But we haven’t specifically asked for that,” Treadwell said. 

An industry source said that Alaska LNG had “no identified needs for Russian icebreakers.”

Reuters was not immediately able to establish which, if any, specific project would benefit if a deal was reached in the Alaska talks.

The nuclear icebreakers could also facilitate the transport of construction materials and equipment to remote areas in Alaska, where infrastructure is limited and weather conditions are harsh.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad and Anna Hirtenstein in London; Additional reporting by Timothy Gardner in Washington and Oksana Kobzeva in Moscow; Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

Alaska LNG
icebreakers
nuclear icebreaker
russia
trump administration
Ukraine War
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,511 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

LNG carrier at dusk
Energy

Chinese LNG Buyers Snap Up Imports as Prices Fall to Refill Storage

China’s liquefied natural gas buyers are boosting imports as falling prices and the need to replenish inventories end months of sluggish deliveries.

21 hours ago
Total Views: 336
Russia Keeps Crude Exports Flowing Ahead of Trump-Putin Summit
Energy

Russia Keeps Crude Exports Flowing Ahead of Trump-Putin Summit

Russia’s oil shipments nudged down for a third week, but remain comfortably within the range seen so far this year. Threats of additional tariffs are having little immediate impact on flows ahead of a Friday meeting between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

August 12, 2025
Total Views: 452
China Defends Buying Russian Oil After Trump’s Tariff Threat
Energy

China Defends Buying Russian Oil After Trump’s Tariff Threat

China said its imports of Russian oil are justified, pushing back against US threats of new tariffs after Washington slapped secondary levies on India for buying energy from Moscow.

August 8, 2025
Total Views: 823