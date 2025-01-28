Russian Nuclear Icebreaker Sustains Damage In Arctic Collision with Cargo Ship

Russian nuclear icebreaker 50 Let Pobedy (50 Years of Victory) suffered significant damage to its hull in a collision with a cargo ship while operating on the Northern Sea Route. Photos of the incident show a deep gash on the vessel’s port side near its bow.
The incident occurred on the night of January 26 in the Kara Sea while maintaining winter shipping lanes and escorting a cargo vessel. Based on AIS data 50 Let Pobedylikely collided with the 20,144 dwt dry bulk cargo ship Yamal Krechet en route to the Ob Bay. The condition of Yamal Krechet is unknown. Nuclear icebreakers also routinely escort LNG carriers and oil tankers along the waters of Ob Bay during winter.
According to Russia’s operator of nuclear icebreakers, Atomflot, 50 Let Pobedy remains seaworthy and continues operating in Ob Bay. The damaged section is not proximate to the vessel’s nuclear reactor and the power plant continues operating normally, Atomflot confirmed on its Telegram channel.
It is unclear if the vessel will complete its regular stint of winter icebreaking services or will return to Murmansk early to undergo repairs.
50 Let Pobedy is one of eight Russian nuclear icebreakers in service. It was laid down in 1989, but it did not enter into service until 2007 due to an extended work stoppage following the collapse of the Soviet Union. Prior to the entry into service of the new Arktika-class nuclear icebreakers in 2020, 50 Let Pobedy was the world’s largest nuclear icebreaker.
The incident is not the first collision between a nuclear icebreaker and a cargo ship. In 2017 nuclear icebreaker Vaygach collided with handymax bulk carrier Nordic Barents also in the Kara Sea. Both vessels were able to continue their journey at that time.
In July 2010 two fully-loaded Russian tankers, the Indiga and the Varzuga, collided in medium ice conditions and poor visibility. Neither ship lost seaworthiness and no oil spills were reported, in part thanks to their heavy ice-classification 1A Super with double hull.
