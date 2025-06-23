Russian Nuclear Icebreakers Clear Path For First LNG Delivery of the Year to Asia via Arctic

Russia’s Yamal LNG project has dispatched the first gas carrier in the direction of Asia via the Northern Sea Route. Two nuclear icebreakers, Yamal and Vaygach, set off ahead of Georgiy Ushakov to scout ahead and escort the LNG vessel. Georgiy Ushakov has reached the East Siberian Sea and is currently following behind nuclear icebreaker Yamal as the two ships encounter thicker remaining winter sea ice.

The Georgiy Ushakov is one of fifteen high ice-class LNG carriers in service of Russia’s largest operating liquefied gas project, Yamal LNG. The vessels are designed to push through up to 2.1 meters of sea ice independently in regular operation, though the vessels are routinely escorted by icebreakers during the early summer navigation season.

The early transit signals a busy summer shipping season along Russia’s Northern Sea Route, a shortcut for vessels sailing between Europe and Asia. Thus far Russia has granted permits to 345 vessels to travel along the route this year. That number routinely reaches around 1,000 permits by the end of the year.

LNG carrier Georgiy Ushakov following behind nuclear icebreakers Yamal and Vaygach with the two cargo vessels Bering and Tambey following some distance behind on June 22. (Source: Shipatlas)

In 2024 Yamal LNG delivered 21.2 million tons of LNG via the Northern Sea Route, including 3 million tons directly to Asia across 41 voyages. China was the main recipient of LNG going to Asia taking delivery of 2.6 million tons.

The Northern Sea Route to Asia traditionally opens for shipping during June. Last year the first LNG carrier Eduard Toll carrier set off on June 21. The season comes to a close in November or December, though severe ice conditions can shut down the route as early as October.

In 2024, due to persistent multi-year sea ice around Wrangel Island, Russian authorities ended shipping for vessels with no or medium ice-class by October 15 and October 31. Though several Chinese heavy lift vessels carrying sanctioned LNG equipment to the Arctic LNG 2 plant continued their voyages deep into November.



Two general cargo vessels, Bering and Tambey, are following not far behind Georgiy Ushakov in the direction of Pevek, along the coast of Chukotka in Russia’s Far East. They are currently in a convoy with icebreaker Vaygach.