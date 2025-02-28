Russia Shipped Record 22 Million Tonnes of LNG Through Arctic in 2024

Russia continues to use the Arctic as an expanding transport corridor for its hydrocarbon resources. Last year it carried 21.86 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas along the Northern Sea Route, the main shipping lane. This represents an increase of 8.6 percent or 1.73 million tonnes over the previous year.

LNG remains the primary cargo exported via the Arctic seaway accounting for nearly 58 percent of total volume.

Crude oil also saw an increase of four percent to 8.1 million tonnes, or approximately 61 million barrels. This figure is slated to grow significantly in the coming decade as Rosneft’s Vostok Oil project begins operation in the next 12-24 months. By the 2030s it could account for up to 100 million tonnes of cargo each year.

Gas condensate also saw a major increase of 22 percent to 1.32 million tonnes. In contrast to crude oil and LNG, Russian condensate has not yet attracted much public or official attention with respect to sanctions.

Ice-class shuttle tankers continue to carry around 35 shipments per year from Novatek’s Yamal LNG plant into Western Europe. Russia also managed to load three cargoes from the sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 plant in the fall of 2024 and deliver them to the Russian port of Vitino in the White Sea. The facility is connected to Russia’s rail network allowing for onward transport, including possible export to Western markets.

While the total cargo volume of 37.9 million tonnes along the Northern Sea Route sets a new record, the figure remains substantially below that originally predicted as part of Russia’s grand Arctic resource development plan. Prior to the country’s invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent Western sanctions, Arctic LNG 2 had been on track to ship up to 20 million tonnes of LNG by 2026. Its export figures will now likely remain at or close to zero if Western sanctions remain in place.

In a 2018 decree President Putin had originally envisaged cargo flow along the NSR to reach 80 million tonnes by 2024 and 110 million in 2025.

A shortage of ice-capable LNG carriers and oil tankers will also hamper transport capacity for the coming years as Russian shipyards struggle to replace lost capacity in Asian yards due to sanctions. Nonetheless, cargo traffic is expected to grow during the summer months when low ice-class or even conventional oil tankers, LNG carriers, and container ships have been using the Arctic.



During the summer of 2024 a Panamax containership traversed the 5,000 nautical miles of the Northern Sea Route in a record 6 days encountering no ice allowing it to connect the port of Saint Petersburg in the Baltic to Shanghai in China in just over three weeks.