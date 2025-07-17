Second Russian ‘Shadow Fleet’ Tanker Docks at Sanctioned Arctic LNG Project As Moscow Struggles to Find Buyers

Despite the ongoing difficulties in securing customers this summer’s second loading is currently under way. The LNG carrier Voskhod (formerly North Mountain) docked at the Utrenniy terminal late on July 16. It follows last month’s visit by LNG carrier Iris (formerly North Sky). Both vessels operate with an Arc4 ice-class allowing for early summer operations in light and medium sea ice conditions along Russia’s Northern Sea Route.
With Iris and Voskhod the so-called shadow fleet continues to grow, though neither vessel has thus far openly engaged in deceptive practices. Last year’s dark fleet ships repeatedly turned off or spoofed their AIS signal in attempts to reach the Utrenniy terminal undetected.
Voskhod left its familiar operating area on July 14 passing to the south of Novaya Zemlya. With largely ice-free waters the vessel maintained around 13 knots into Ob Bay where Arctic LNG 2 is located.
Similar to Iris and several other former North-Series carriers, Voskhod spent much of the last six months in a holding pattern in the eastern Barents Sea, interspersed by brief visits to Murmansk, likely for resupply and provisioning.
Since picking up cargo at Arctic LNG 2 on June 28, Iris has returned to its holding location south of Kolguyev Island in the Barents Sea in proximity of several other sanctioned LNG carriers.
At current production rate Novatek, the majority owner of Arctic LNG 2, appears to have sufficient floating storage available for another two months. Several non ice-class LNG carriers, part of last year’s shadow fleet, are being serviced in a Chinese yard, including East Energy, Sputnik Energy, and Nova Energy and are expected to reenter into service in the weeks to come.Others, including Arctic Metagaz and Zarya, remain on standby in the Barents Sea.
Egypt is delaying some liquefied natural gas deliveries as its newest import facilities haven’t yet started operating. A small number of cargoes due to arrive in July are being rescheduled for next month, people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. The delay is not expected to be material or recurring, they said.
Russia has started renewed efforts to export liquefied natural gas from its flagship project, Arctic LNG 2. After mothballing the plant for nearly nine months last fall, majority owner Novatek has seemingly launched a new attempt to lift cargoes from the facility.
By Stephen Stapczynski Jun 28, 2025 (Bloomberg) –Russia is taking another crack at expanding exports of liquefied natural gas after US sanctions stalled efforts last year. An LNG vessel has docked at the...
June 29, 2025
