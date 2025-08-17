gCaptain-logo
Birds fly off an abandoned wooden boat,seen from the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 in the search and rescue zone off the North African coast, in the western Mediterranean Sea

Birds fly off an abandoned wooden boat, seen from the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 in the search and rescue zone off the North African coast, in the western Mediterranean Sea, July 26, 2021. REUTERS/Darrin Zammit Lupi

More Than 40 Missing In Nigeria Boat Accident

Reuters
August 17, 2025
Reuters

LAGOS, Aug 17 (Reuters) – More than 40 people were missing in a boat accident in Nigeria after a boat conveying 50 persons to a popular market in northwest Sokoto State capsized on Sunday, the country’s emergency agency said.

The passengers were travelling to Goronyo market, a popular food produce market in the state, when the boat capsized. Ten people have been rescued, Zubaidar Umar, the head of the National Emergency Management Agency, said in a statement on social media platform X.

The agency said it is collaborating with local authorities and emergency responders in a search and rescue operation to locate the missing persons.

Three weeks ago, at least 13 people died and dozens more were missing after a boat ferrying around 100 passengers capsized in Niger State, in north-central Nigeria.

(Reporting by Ben Ezeamalu; Editing by Chris Reese)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

Drowning
fatal accidents
nigeria
