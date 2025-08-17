gCaptain-logo
An aerial view of a China Coast Guard ship navigating near the disputed Scarborough Shoal, as Philippine Coast Guard aircraft carrying journalists patrols the area, days after two Chinese vessels collided in the area while allegedly trying to block a Philippine supply mission, in the South China Sea, August 13, 2025. REUTERS/Adrian Portugal

Germany Condemns China’s ‘Aggressive Behaviour’ In South China Sea

Reuters
August 17, 2025
BERLIN, Aug 17 (Reuters) – Germany’s foreign minister on Sunday criticised what he called the “aggressive behaviour” of China in the Taiwan Strait ahead of a trip to Japan and Indonesia, and stressed the need to strengthen internationally binding rules.

Speaking to reporters, Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul praised Japan’s solidarity with Europe over Ukraine as he prepared to board a plane, and highlighted the importance and economic potential of the two populous Asian countries.

His ministry also published a separate statement from Wadephul in which he expressed concern about China.

“China’s increasingly aggressive behaviour in the Taiwan Strait and the East and South China Seas also affects us in Europe: fundamental principles of our global co-existence are at stake here,” the minister said.

“We are countering this together through our commitment to an international order, which is supported by the strength of the law and binding rules for all.”

Tensions have simmered between China and other powers in the Asia-Pacific region over territorial claims.

Earlier this week the Chinese military said it monitored and “drove away” a U.S. destroyer that sailed near the disputed Scarborough Shoal in theSouth China Sea, while the U.S. Navy said its action was in line with international law.

Wadephul’s criticism of China comes as Chancellor Friedrich Merz prepares to join Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy at a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington that aims to work towards a peace settlement in Ukraine.

China, a major trading partner but also rival of Germany, has stood by Russia since its invasion of Ukraine, causing friction with Western powers over the conflict. Beijing says it is not helping Russia’s military and is not a party to the war.

(Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

China
germany
south china sea
south china sea dispute
taiwan strait
