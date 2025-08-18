Thordon Bearings appoints Progreen as exclusive distributor in Azerbaijan

Thordon Bearings Inc., a global leader in water-lubricated and grease-free bearing solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Progreen as its exclusive distributor for Azerbaijan.

The formal arrangement strengthens Thordon’s strategic presence across the Caspian region and marks another important step in delivering its high performance bearing and seal solutions to key sectors including marine, hydro power, and industrial markets. Progreen, a growing engineering services company led by brothers Ravil and Akhad Saidov, has extensive experience in polymer coatings, pump services, wastewater treatment and in offering technical repairs across a range of heavy industries in Azerbaijan.

“Progreen offers the blend of technical knowledge and proactive customer engagement that Thordon seeks in its distributors,” said Malcolm Barratt, Regional Manager, Southern Europe and Gulf Mediterranean, Thordon Bearings. “The company’s connections with major vessel operators such as ASCO (Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company) and its technical service capabilities in the field position Progreen to offer strong support to Thordon’s mission of eliminating oil and grease pollution from marine and industrial operations.”

Progreen has transitioned from a sub-distributor role to a full distributor agreement following a successful collaboration period supported by Thordon’s Ukrainian partner, Speranza. The company is already actively engaging with end users in Azerbaijan’s inland and blue water shipping markets as well as the hydroelectric and industrial pump sectors.

“We are proud to partner with Thordon Bearings and represent its high quality and environmentally advantageous bearing technologies in Azerbaijan,” said Ravil Saidov, Director, Progreen. “There is strong demand in our region for high-performance, durable solutions that protect assets and the environment. We look forward to working closely with Thordon to help our customers improve their operational reliability and reduce maintenance costs.”