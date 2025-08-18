gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,501 members

Thordon Bearings appoints Progreen as exclusive distributor in Azerbaijan

Thordon Bearings appoints Progreen as exclusive distributor in Azerbaijan

gCaptain
Total Views: 0
August 18, 2025

Thordon Bearings Inc., a global leader in water-lubricated and grease-free bearing solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Progreen as its exclusive distributor for Azerbaijan.

The formal arrangement strengthens Thordon’s strategic presence across the Caspian region and marks another important step in delivering its high performance bearing and seal solutions to key sectors including marine, hydro power, and industrial markets. Progreen, a growing engineering services company led by brothers Ravil and Akhad Saidov, has extensive experience in polymer coatings, pump services, wastewater treatment and in offering technical repairs across a range of heavy industries in Azerbaijan.

“Progreen offers the blend of technical knowledge and proactive customer engagement that Thordon seeks in its distributors,” said Malcolm Barratt, Regional Manager, Southern Europe and Gulf Mediterranean, Thordon Bearings. “The company’s connections with major vessel operators such as ASCO (Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company) and its technical service capabilities in the field position Progreen to offer strong support to Thordon’s mission of eliminating oil and grease pollution from marine and industrial operations.”

Progreen has transitioned from a sub-distributor role to a full distributor agreement following a successful collaboration period supported by Thordon’s Ukrainian partner, Speranza. The company is already actively engaging with end users in Azerbaijan’s inland and blue water shipping markets as well as the hydroelectric and industrial pump sectors.

“We are proud to partner with Thordon Bearings and represent its high quality and environmentally advantageous bearing technologies in Azerbaijan,” said Ravil Saidov, Director, Progreen. “There is strong demand in our region for high-performance, durable solutions that protect assets and the environment. We look forward to working closely with Thordon to help our customers improve their operational reliability and reduce maintenance costs.”

Tags:

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,501 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

ABB integrates multi-megawatt marine fuel cell system for the world’s first hydrogen fuel-cell superyacht
Press Releases

ABB integrates multi-megawatt marine fuel cell system for the world’s first hydrogen fuel-cell superyacht

ABB has integrated a comprehensive scope of technologies onboard Feadship Breakthrough. The vessel was constructed by Dutch high-end yacht builder Feadship. Launched in May 2025, the privately-owned 118.8-meter yacht will...

August 14, 2025
Total Views: 389
The Trust For Governors Island Debuts New Hybrid Electric Ferry: The Harbor Charger
Press Releases

The Trust For Governors Island Debuts New Hybrid Electric Ferry: The Harbor Charger

The Trust for Gov­er­nors Island unveiled today its new hybrid-elec­tric fer­ry, the Har­bor Charg­er, the first of its kind in New York State and a wel­come addi­tion to the Trust’s exist­ing...

August 12, 2025
Total Views: 452
Bardex Reinforces Commitment to Allied Maritime Infrastructure at US-ASEANADS Mission
Press Releases

Bardex Reinforces Commitment to Allied Maritime Infrastructure at US-ASEANADS Mission

Bardex Corporation can confirm that Nick Atallah, Director, Product Development for Bardex, will represent the company at the upcoming Aerospace, Defense & Security (ADS) Mission to the Philippines, hosted by...

August 12, 2025
Total Views: 127