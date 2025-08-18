gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 108,501 members

maersk ship

Photo: tcly / Shutterstock

Fire Contained on Maersk Triple-E Vessel Off African Coast as Firefighting Efforts Intensify

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 311
August 18, 2025

The crew of the Marie Maersk has successfully contained a fire that broke out aboard the vessel on August 13, preventing it from spreading further after several days of firefighting efforts.

The incident began when crew members detected smoke coming from containers while the vessel was en route from Rotterdam, The Netherlands to Tanjung Pelepas, Malaysia. The Danish-flagged containership, currently positioned off the Liberian coast, has maintained operational stability throughout the emergency.

“The crew is safe and the vessel is in stable condition, with all machinery, steering and navigational equipment fully operational,” Maersk confirmed in a statement.

External support has played a crucial role in the containment efforts, with three tugboats and one Platform Supply Vessel with firefighting equipment reaching the vessel in recent days. These assets have bolstered the crew’s ongoing firefighting operations, which are expected to intensify once external firefighters can board the vessel.

Maersk’s expert Crisis Response Team remains in constant communication with the vessel crew, providing all possible support throughout the emergency. The company has indicated that the vessel will be diverted to a port of refuge, though the specific location is still under consideration.

“Due to the prevailing conditions in the respective cargo bays we still cannot confirm the exact impact of the fire on the cargo yet,” Maersk stated.

The Marie Maersk is a Triple-E class containership with a nominal capacity of 19,076 TEU and was built in 2013. At 399 meters in length and 59 meters in width, it ranks as one of the world’s largest container vessels.

This incident adds to a concerning pattern of container vessel fires in recent years, highlighting ongoing safety challenges facing the shipping industry as vessels continue to increase in size and capacity.

Tags:

containership
containership fires
fire
Maersk
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 108,501 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Birds fly off an abandoned wooden boat,seen from the German NGO migrant rescue ship Sea-Watch 3 in the search and rescue zone off the North African coast, in the western Mediterranean Sea
Incidents

More Than 40 Missing In Nigeria Boat Accident

LAGOS, Aug 17 (Reuters) – More than 40 people were missing in a boat accident in Nigeria after a boat conveying 50 persons to a popular market in northwest Sokoto State capsized on Sunday, the country’s...

18 hours ago
Total Views: 1207
China Coast Guard patrol cutter CCG 3104 collided with People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) Type 052D Destroyer (164, Guilin) while pursuing Philippines Coast Guard vessel BRP Suluan in the South China Sea
Incidents

China, Philippines Trade Blame Over Collision in Contested Sea

China and the Philippines are trading blame over an incident earlier this week in which two Chinese ships collided in the South China Sea, where both nations have competing territorial claims.

August 15, 2025
Total Views: 1361
China, US Clash Over Naval Incident Near Scarborough Shoal
Incidents

China, US Clash Over Naval Incident Near Scarborough Shoal

The Chinese navy said it expelled a US Navy ship that entered its territorial waters in the South China Sea, while the US defended the operation as legal under international law. 

August 13, 2025
Total Views: 4487