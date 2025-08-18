US Coast Guard Sends C-130J on Extensive Arctic Patrol to Monitor Five Chinese Research Vessels Off Alaska

The U.S. continues to monitor extensive Chinese activity in the Arctic waters off the coast of Alaska just outside the Exclusive Economic Zone. The Coast Guard Arctic District deployed a C-130J Hercules fixed wing aircraft from Air Station Kodiak on August 13 to overfly the vessels.

The Chinese flotilla consists of several icebreakers as well as ice-class research vessels and includes Xue Long 2, Shen Hai Yi Hao, Zhong Shan Da Xue Ji Di, Ji Di, and Tan Suo San Hao. The vessels are operated by a mix of Chinese government ministries, agencies, and universities.



The ships made their way from China through the Bering Strait and into the Arctic since the beginning of July. AIS data show the vessels narrowly staying outside the American Exclusive Economic Zone as they are conducting what Chinese officials said was scientific research. Some vessels’ paths show extensive back and forth operations just to the north of Alaska’s EEZ.

Composite image of the AIS tracks of five Chinese research vessels. The zoomed-in section shows the activity of Shen Hai Yi Hao just outside the U.S. EEZ. (Source: Shipatlas)

Currently both available U.S. polar icebreakers, Healy and the newly commissioned Storis, are located in waters further to the south. Healy has returned to Kodiak following a trip into the Arctic’s Beaufort Sea.

Meanwhile Storis has not yet reached Arctic waters on its first patrol following commissioning in Juneau on August 10. She currently remains in port in Seward. The newly commissioned Sentinel-class fast response cutter Earl Cunningham has also arrived in Kodiak.

“Commissioning the Storis and Earl Cunningham increases our ability to control, secure, and defend Alaska’s U.S. border and maritime approaches,” said Rear Adm. Bob Little, commander, U.S. Coast Guard Arctic District. “As we continue to grow our surface fleet, we utilize our aviation resources which play a vital role in countering foreign malign influence.”

The flight to monitor Chinese activity took off from Kodiak at 9:31am AKDT on August 13 and landed at Fairbanks International at 7:03pm, concluding a 9 1/2-hour trip. Based on partial ADS-B data from Flightradar24 and the position of the Chinese vessels at the time the patrol likely covered around 3,000 nautical miles.

Partial ADS-B data of the outbound leg of the C-130J patrol flight. (Source: Flightradar24)

The C-130J Hercules is the Coast Guard’s long-range surveillance aircraft with a maximum range of 4,900 nautical miles and an endurance in excess of 20 hours.