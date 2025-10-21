gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,294 members

Russia, China Finalize Deal to Jointly Develop Arctic Shipping Along the Northern Sea Route

China’s Minister of Transport Liu Wei and Russia’s Director of Rosatom Alexey Likhachev after signing the agreement. (Source: Rosatom)

Russia, China Finalize Deal to Jointly Develop Arctic Shipping Along the Northern Sea Route

Malte Humpert
Total Views: 0
October 20, 2025

Beijing and Moscow have agreed to jointly develop and commercialize shipping along the Northern Sea Route in the Russian Arctic.

The deal was signed in the Chinese city of Harbin last week between the Director of Rosatom, Alexey Likhachev, and China’s Minister of Transport, Liu Wei. Rosatom is Russia’s state enterprise in charge of Arctic shipping and the country’s nuclear icebreaker fleet. The meeting was part of a joint committee on cooperation on the Northern Sea Route established last year. 

Russia sees the NSR as a key transport artery of the 21st century, capable of providing faster and more efficient connections between Asia and Europe.

“The decisions made today will give further impetus to Russian-Chinese cooperation in developing the NSR’s potential and will enable us to translate these cooperation opportunities into major capital projects. Our cooperation allows us to diversify global trade routes,” said Likhachev.

Chinese operators have been at the forefront of using the emerging Arctic shortcut connecting Asia to Europe. Last week Sealegend’s Panamax containership Istanbul Bridge completed a record transit of the Arctic in just 5 days. The full journey from Ningbo-Zhoushan, China to Felixstowe, UK took 20 days, compared to around 40 days for a similar voyage via the Suez Canal. 

The Hong Kong-based operator aims to establish a regular China-Europe Arctic Express service during the summer months when the route is routinely free of sea ice.

The new agreement comes on the heels of greater Russian-Chinese cooperation in the region ranging from energy sector investments to joint naval patrols off Alaska’s coast.

Earlier this summer Chinese research vessels, including several icebreakers, conducted months-long voyages throughout the Arctic Ocean. A government spokesperson at the time indicated that scientific research about ice extent and the movement of sea ice was critical to optimizing commercial shipping operations in the region.

With continued disruptions along the Suez Canal route from Houthi activity, the Arctic shortcut has been touted as a possible alternative trade route, at least during a select few summer months.

Russia has been eager to welcome international operators to the route. But this category of traffic has dried up almost completely since the beginning of the full-scale Ukraine War with even niche Western operators now rarely utilizing the route. Non-Russian traffic has almost completely shifted to Chinese companies.

Last year 95% of international Arctic transit traffic flowed from Russia to China. The latter has emerged as a key buyer of Russian Arctic crude oil receiving close to two million tonnes in 2024. Earlier this fall an oil tanker without ice-classification got stuck along the route for several days due to late-season sea ice.

Tags:

arctic
arctic shipping
China
northern sea route
russia
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,294 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Aerial view of a container terminal
Shipping

KKR Launches Container Leasing Venture with $500 Million Investment

Global investment firm KKR has announced the launch of Galaxy Container Solutions, a global marine container leasing and financing platform backed by $500 million in capital from KKR-managed credit funds...

2 hours ago
Total Views: 73
cargo ship emissions
Shipping

Opinion: Unpacking The Shipping Global Carbon Tax Delay

A fragmented, multipolar approach to decarbonization might actually fit our fragmented, multipolar world better. 

8 hours ago
Total Views: 371
HMM containership in port
Shipbuilding

HMM Orders $2.8 Billion Fleet of LNG-Fueled Containerships and VLCCs

South Korean shipping line HMM has placed a KRW 4 trillion (US $2.814 billion) newbuilding order for vessels that will significantly expand its fleet portfolio. The order includes a dozen...

9 hours ago
Total Views: 308