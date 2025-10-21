gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,294 members

Key Alaska LNG Pipeline Study Will Be Completed This Year, US Interior Secretary Burgum Says

The liquefaction facility, located in Nikiski, will process, store, and transport up to 20 million tons of LNG per year. Illustration courtesy Alaska Gasline Development Corporation

Key Alaska LNG Pipeline Study Will Be Completed This Year, US Interior Secretary Burgum Says

Reuters
Total Views: 0
October 20, 2025

Oct 20 (Reuters) – The backers of a proposed 800-mile (1,287 km) gas pipeline in Alaska championed by U.S. President Donald Trump expect to complete a key engineering and cost study by the end of this year, Interior Secretary Doug Burgum said on Monday.

The ambitious proposal to transport gas from Alaska’s far north to the Gulf of Alaska has been talked about for decades but has received new impetus under Trump, who has sought to boost U.S. development of fossil fuels.

The pipeline is a joint venture between U.S. energy developer Glenfarne and the state of Alaska’s Alaska Gasline Development Corporation.

Earlier this year Glenfarne said it expected to make a decision on the project in 2025 and had hired Australian engineering firm Worley WOR.AX to prepare a final engineering and cost estimate known as a Front-End Engineering and Design (FEED) study.

“There’s a lot of optimism about the Alaska LNG project, and the FEED study should be coming out in December of this year, and I think that we’re going to see a lot of interest in that project,” Burgum said during an appearance at an event hosted by the American Petroleum Institute trade group.

Since returning to office, Trump has promised to push forward the mammoth project to move gas from Alaska’s north to be chilled and shipped overseas as liquefied natural gas.

Representatives for Glenfarne, AGDC and Worley were not immediately available for comment.

(Reporting by Valerie Volcovici in Washington and Nichola Groom in Los Angeles; Editing by Sonali Paul)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2025.

Tags:

alaska
Alaska LNG
Glenfare
LNG
Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,294 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

India Already Cutting Russian Oil Imports by 50% After US Talks, White House Official Says
Energy

India Already Cutting Russian Oil Imports by 50% After US Talks, White House Official Says

The United States and India have held productive trade talks, and Indian refiners are already cutting Russian oil imports by 50%, a White House official told Reuters on Thursday.

October 16, 2025
Total Views: 927
Bessent Says US Expects Japan to Stop Buying Russian Energy
Energy

Bessent Says US Expects Japan to Stop Buying Russian Energy

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Wednesday that he told Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato that the Trump administration expects Japan to stop importing Russian energy.

October 15, 2025
Total Views: 808
BP Wins Arbitration Case Against Venture Global Over LNG Cargoes
Energy

BP Wins Arbitration Case Against Venture Global Over LNG Cargoes

BP BP.L has won its arbitration case against Venture Global VG.N over the U.S. supplier's failure to deliver liquefied natural gas under a long-term contract that was due to start in late 2022, Venture Global said on Thursday.

October 9, 2025
Total Views: 1125