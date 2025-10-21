KKR Launches Container Leasing Venture with $500 Million Investment

Global investment firm KKR has announced the launch of Galaxy Container Solutions, a global marine container leasing and financing platform backed by $500 million in capital from KKR-managed credit funds and accounts through its Asset-Based Finance strategy.

The new platform will provide container leasing and financing solutions to shipping companies worldwide, addressing demand for fleet growth and balance sheet optimization. Galaxy is led by CEO Jeffrey Gannon and COO Adrian Dunner, who previously co-founded and led Global Container International, the 7th largest lessor of marine containers globally at the time of its sale to Triton International. The executive team also includes former GCI CFO Stephen Controulis along with specialists in container leasing management, operations, finance and sales.

“This is an ideal moment to launch Galaxy, as market dynamics like lessor consolidation and sustained demand are creating real opportunities for new entrants,” said Gannon. “With KKR’s support, we are excited to harness our proven approach to offer our customers reliable, flexible solutions for their fleet and capital needs.”

Daniel Pietrzak, Partner and Global Head of Private Credit at KKR, described the investment as an expansion of the firm’s Asset-Based Finance strategy into the container leasing sector. “Galaxy represents an exciting expansion of our Asset-Based Finance strategy into the container leasing sector, which offers attractive downside-protected investment opportunities backed by essential global trade infrastructure,” he said. “The company is in great hands with the Galaxy team, and we’re confident they will deliver dynamic solutions that meet the evolving needs of the world’s leading shipping lines.”

KKR established its ABF strategy in 2016 and has grown it to more than $75 billion in assets under management with approximately 50 professionals globally.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP advised KKR on the transaction.