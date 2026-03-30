How Sanctioned Russian Arctic LNG Hardware Could Find a Second Life in Alaska’s ‘Polar LNG’ Project

A newly proposed liquefied natural gas project on Alaska’s North Slope is exploring whether sanctioned equipment originally built for Russia’s Arctic LNG 2 development could be repurposed – highlighting both the opportunities and geopolitical hurdles shaping the next phase of Arctic energy.

The Polar LNG project, backed by U.S. investors including Joel Riddle, is seeking permission from U.S. authorities to acquire hardware stranded by sanctions on Russia’s Novatek-led Arctic LNG 2 project, Semafor first reported.

Riddle said the venture has strong political momentum as a result of the increase in natural gas prices following the Hormuz crisis, describing “hurricane-force winds behind us to accelerate this project,” according to Semafor.

Polar LNG aims to develop a nearshore liquefaction facility on Alaska’s North Slope, offering a modular and potentially faster alternative to the Glenfarne-AGDC Alaska LNG pipeline project. One of the investors in Polar LNG is Gentry Beach, friend of Trump’s son Donald Jr., who, according to the NY Times, has been pursuing energy deals with Russia’s largest energy firms.

Russian LNG firm Novatek as recently as last month confirmed that it was “indeed having negotiations on the potential use” of its Arctic liquefaction technology in remote northern Alaska.

The idea of reusing Arctic LNG 2 equipment stems from the availability of partially completed modules and hardware left undeliverable across multiple Chinese yards after sanctions halted construction.

However, only a limited portion of Train 3 modules – identified as 3-TMR-001 through 3-TMR-004 – have been built, and their compatibility with a different project design remains uncertain.

Arctic LNG 2 relies on a gravity-based structure (GBS), a novel platform engineered for harsh ice conditions assembled at Novatek’s massive Belokamenka yard. Polar LNG, by contrast, is proposing a nearshore configuration. Industry specialists say it is unclear whether the Russian-built modules could be adapted without significant redesign, raising questions about cost and feasibility. Polar LNG’s proposed capacity of 7mtpa, however, aligns with Arctic LNG 2’s T3 design of 6.6mtpa.

Shipping constraints present an additional challenge. Arctic LNG developments depend on Arc7 ice-class carriers capable of navigating year-round ice conditions. Several such vessels constructed by South Korea’s Hanwha remain undeliverable due to sanctions tied to Russian projects. While Polar LNG would require similar ships, it is uncertain whether the completed vessels could be reassigned or whether new capacity would need to be built in Korean or Chinese shipyards.

The broader concept also faces substantial legal and political barriers.

Any transfer of equipment linked to Arctic LNG 2 would likely require U.S. sanctions waivers or policy changes, given restrictions on transactions involving Russian energy companies. The feasibility of such approvals remains unclear amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

The involvement of investors connected to previous U.S.-Russia energy discussions adds another layer of scrutiny. The New York Times reported that some Trump-linked figures had explored cooperation with Russian LNG projects.

At the same time, Alaska officials and developers are pushing to reassert the state’s role in global LNG markets as a potential supplier to Asia, particularly as demand for non-Russian gas grows. Shipping distances from Alaska to Japan can be as short as 3,600 nautical miles compared to more than 10,000 from the US Gulf.

Proponents argue that stranded Arctic equipment, if made available, could shorten development timelines and reduce costs for new projects. But with possible technical mismatches, uncertain vessel availability, and the need for sanctions relief, the path forward remains highly uncertain.