gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,447 members

Thousands of US Army Paratroopers Arrive in Middle East As Buildup Intensifies

FILE PHOTO: A map showing the Strait of Hormuz and a 3D printed oil pipeline are seen in this illustration taken March 23, 2026. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Thousands of US Army Paratroopers Arrive in Middle East As Buildup Intensifies

Reuters
Total Views: 0
March 30, 2026

By Idrees Ali and Phil Stewart

WASHINGTON, March 30 (Reuters) – Thousands of soldiers from the U.S. Army’s elite 82nd Airborne Division have started arriving in the Middle East, two U.S. officials told Reuters on Monday, as President Donald Trump weighs his next steps in the war against Iran.

Reuters first reported on March 18 that Trump’s administration was considering deploying thousands of additional U.S. troops to the Middle East, a move that would expand options to include the deployment of forces ?inside Iranian territory.

The paratroopers, based out of Fort Bragg, North Carolina, add to the thousands of additional sailors, Marines and Special Operations forces sent to the region. Over the weekend, about 2,500 Marines arrived in the Middle East.

The officials, speaking on the condition of anonymity, did not say specifically where the soldiers were deploying to, but the move was expected.

The additional Army soldiers include elements of the 82nd Airborne Division headquarters, some logistics and other support, and one brigade combat team.

No decision has been made to send troops into Iran, but they will build up capacity for potential future operations in the region, one of the sources said.

OPTIONS FOR TRUMP

The soldiers could be used for several purposes in the Iran war, including an attempt to seize Kharg Island, the hub for 90% of Iran’s oil exports.

Earlier this month, Reuters reported there had been discussions within the Trump administration about an operation to take the island. Such a move would be highly risky, since Iran can reach the island with missiles and drones.

Reuters has previously reported the administration has discussed using ground forces inside Iran to extract highly enriched uranium, though that option could mean U.S. troops deeper inside Iran for potentially longer periods of time, trying to dig out material that is deep underground.

The internal Trump administration discussions have also included potentially putting U.S. troops inside Iran to secure safe passage for oil tankers through the Strait of Hormuz. While that mission would be accomplished primarily through air and naval forces, it could also mean deploying U.S. troops to Iran’s shoreline.

Trump said on Monday the United States was in ?talks with a “more reasonable regime” to end ?the war in Iran, but repeated his warning to Tehran to open the Strait of Hormuz or risk U.S. attacks on its oil wells ?and power plants.

Any use of U.S. ground troops – even for a limited mission – could pose significant political risks for Trump, given low ?American public ?support for the Iran campaign and Trump’s own pre-election promises to avoid entangling the ?U.S. in new Middle East conflicts.

Since operations started on February 28, the U.S. has carried out strikes against more than 11,000 targets. More than 300 U.S. troops have been injured and 13 service members have been killed as part of Operation Epic Fury.

(Reporting by Idrees Ali and Phil StewartEditing by Rod Nickel)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026.

Tags:

Hormuz
iran
Trump
US
USMC

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

This article contains reporting from Reuters, published under license.

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,447 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Qatar Wants to Bolster Security Partnership with US After Iran’s Strikes
Defense

Qatar Wants to Bolster Security Partnership with US After Iran’s Strikes

Qatar wants to strengthen its defense partnership with the United States in the wake of Iranian air strikes on Qatari territory, the foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday, even as it sees the existing deal as an important deterrent.

March 10, 2026
Total Views: 547
Thermal targeting image showing a torpedo detonation alongside the Iranian Navy frigate IRIS Dena, with a large water plume rising from the explosion during a U.S. submarine strike in the Indian Ocean on March 4, 2026.
Defense

U.S. Submarine Torpedoes Iranian Frigate in Indian Ocean in First Wartime Strike of its Kind Since World War II

An Iranian Navy warship has been sunk by a U.S. Navy attack submarine in the Indian Ocean, marking what U.S. officials say is the first time since World War II...

March 4, 2026
Total Views: 1789
A screenshot showing CENTCOM's tweet claiming of a strike on the IRIS Shahid Bagheri.
Defense

CENTCOM: US Forces Struck Iranian Drone Carrier Shahid Bagheri in Opening Hours of Iran Campaign

Within hours of launching Operation Epic Fury on Iran, U.S. forces struck the Shahid Bagheri, Iran’s first dedicated drone carrier, according to the U.S. military. U.S. Central Command made the announcement...

March 2, 2026
Total Views: 5240