gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,447 members

Qatar Wants to Bolster Security Partnership with US After Iran’s Strikes

LNG Tanker at the North Field, which lies north-east off the Qatar peninsula, is the biggest natural gasfield in the world. Image Via Qatargas

Qatar Wants to Bolster Security Partnership with US After Iran’s Strikes

Reuters
Total Views: 0
March 10, 2026

DOHA, March 10 (Reuters) – Qatar wants to strengthen its defense partnership with the United States in the wake of Iranian air strikes on Qatari territory, the foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday, even as it sees the existing deal as an important deterrent.

Iran launched missile and drone attacks on its oil-producing Gulf neighbors after U.S.-Israeli strikes that killed its top leaders. The conflict disrupted output in the region and sent oil prices surging.

Qatar hosts the biggest U.S. base in the Middle East, Al Udeid Air Base, which was attacked by Iran during the war that erupted on February 28.

The spokesperson, Majed Al Ansari, told a media briefing on Tuesday the security partnership with the United States was not in question, but added that its deals with the U.S. and European countries need to be strengthened.

“The partnerships are the main stop-gap and deterrent against any attack on our country,” he added.

“When things go out of control and spiral, the result is deterrents do not work… But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have deterrents. You should strengthen these deterrents and that is exactly what are we trying to do right,” Al Ansari said.

U.S. President Donald Trump pledged in October to treat any armed attack on Qatar as a threat to the United States’ own security.

Iran has vowed to retaliate against U.S. targets in the region in case of any attack.

(Reporting by Andrew Mills in Doha and Jana Choukeir in Dubai, Writing by Nayera Abdallah, Editing by Aidan Lewis and Andrei Khalip)

(c) Copyright Thomson Reuters 2026

Tags:

Hormuz
iran
qatar
US

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

This article contains reporting from Reuters, published under license.

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,447 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

Thermal targeting image showing a torpedo detonation alongside the Iranian Navy frigate IRIS Dena, with a large water plume rising from the explosion during a U.S. submarine strike in the Indian Ocean on March 4, 2026.
Defense

U.S. Submarine Torpedoes Iranian Frigate in Indian Ocean in First Wartime Strike of its Kind Since World War II

An Iranian Navy warship has been sunk by a U.S. Navy attack submarine in the Indian Ocean, marking what U.S. officials say is the first time since World War II...

March 4, 2026
Total Views: 1774
A screenshot showing CENTCOM's tweet claiming of a strike on the IRIS Shahid Bagheri.
Defense

CENTCOM: US Forces Struck Iranian Drone Carrier Shahid Bagheri in Opening Hours of Iran Campaign

Within hours of launching Operation Epic Fury on Iran, U.S. forces struck the Shahid Bagheri, Iran’s first dedicated drone carrier, according to the U.S. military. U.S. Central Command made the announcement...

March 2, 2026
Total Views: 5218
Photo of Pete Hegseth and General Daine Caine on the podium of th pentagon news breifing room
Defense

Hegseth Holds Press Conference, Shipping Lanes Key Reason For Iran Strikes

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth stood at the Pentagon press podium this morning and named Iran’s threat to “global shipping lanes” as a core justification for Operation Epic Fury —...

March 2, 2026
Total Views: 2310