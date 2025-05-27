gCaptain-logo
Tanker EVENTIN adrift in the Baltic Sea

A handout photo released on January 10, 2025, shows the suspected 'shadow fleet' tanker Eventin, carrying around 99,000 metric tons of oil from Russia, under tow after a propulsion issue in the Baltic Sea. Photo: Havariekommando/German Central Command for Maritime Emergencies

Report: Russian Naval Escorts Guard Shadow Fleet in Gulf of Finland

Mike Schuler
May 27, 2025

Russia has intensified its maritime operations in the Gulf of Finland, implementing new tactics that include military escorts for its shadow fleet tankers, Finnish Defence Minister Antti Häkkänen said over the weekend.

The escalation involves armed forces protecting vessels in the narrow waters, marking a shift from Russia’s traditional military presence in the region, according to Häkkänen. This development coincides with recent airspace violations by Russian fighter jets near Porvoo, Finland.

The statement follows a recent incident where Russia briefly sent a fighter jet into NATO airspace over the Baltic Sea while attempting to intercept a Russian-bound oil tanker suspected of belonging to a “shadow fleet” that defies Western sanctions on Moscow.

Despite these sanctions, Moscow continues to export millions of barrels of oil and fuel daily to China and India.

The European Commission recently strengthened its maritime safety regulations amid growing concern over the “shadow fleet” by implementing new mandatory insurance reporting requirements for all vessels in EU waters. Under the amended Vessel Monitoring Directive (2022/59/EC), ships passing through EU waters must now provide proof of insurance, even if they don’t plan to dock at EU ports. 

While Finland maintains a strong security position through NATO and U.S. alliances, Minister Häkkänen acknowledged Russia’s ongoing military build-up, describing Russia as “an aggressive and dangerous neighbour to all of Europe.”

