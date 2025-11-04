India’s Maritime Vision Gets Another Boost as MSC Commits 12 Ships to Indian Flag

MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company has confirmed its commitment to deploy 12 vessels under the Indian flag following discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Global Maritime CEO Roundtable in Mumbai last week during India Maritime Week 2025.

CEO Soren Toft announced the decision on LinkedIn, describing it as strengthening MSC’s long-term partnership and support for India’s maritime ambitions. “India is a key country for MSC, with continued strong development across shipping, ports and logistics,” Toft wrote.

The commitment represents the latest in a series of major investments by international shipping lines in India’s maritime sector. Last week, A.P. Moller – Maersk announced a proposed $2 billion expansion of APM Terminals Pipavav in partnership with Gujarat Maritime Board, while also flagging two vessels—Maersk Vigo and Maersk Vilnius—under the Indian flag.

Coinciding with India Maritime Week, DP World has also pledged $5 billion for India’s infrastructure development, building on three decades of operations and $3 billion already deployed in the country. Earlier in October, CMA CGM signed a letter of intent with Cochin Shipyard Limited to build six dual-fuel LNG containerships in India, marking the first time a major international container shipping company has ordered LNG vessels from an Indian shipyard. The vessels will be registered under the Indian flag with deliveries scheduled between 2029 and 2031.

The private sector investments align with government initiatives including a 250-billion-rupee ($2.9-billion) maritime development fund announced on February for long-term financing of the country’s shipbuilding and repair industry. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the government will contribute 49% of the fund, with the remainder mobilized from ports and the private sector.

These commitments support India’s Maritime India Vision 2030, which includes over 150 strategic initiatives to modernize ports, expand shipping capacity, and strengthen inland waterways at an estimated investment of 1.25 trillion rupees. Nearly 95% of India’s trade by volume and around 70% by value traverses the nation’s maritime routes.

The reflagging of vessels by major international carriers represents a strategic alignment with India’s push to expand its domestic shipping fleet, which has not kept pace with its surge in trade, including imports of energy and exports of refined oil products.