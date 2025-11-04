Polaris Founder Launches Maritime PR Guide as Sector Moves Into Spotlight

Polaris media founder Ben Pinnington launches new maritime PR book urging maritime business to harness sector’s new high profile

The global maritime industry is being urged to harness its new higher profile, driven by seismic changes in geopolitics, or risk the vacuum being filled by detractors and negativity.

That is a prime message of the second US themed edition of a new book being published by Chicago based maritime PR firm Polaris Media founder Ben Pinnington. The second edition of Making Waves; PR strategies to transform your maritime business, is out on November 4 on Amazon with publisher Rethink Press. A special offer will see the Kindle version retail on Amazon for 99c only on November 4 and 5 visit: Amazon link

Pinnington says the book is the result of a year’s worth of research and interviews and features 45,000 new words. Making Waves II includes a new in depth section on the US maritime industry as well as new chapters on maritime technology, the maritime media, AI and public relations, social media and crisis communications.

“Maritime now has its highest profile in decades and this is an opportunity and threat, “ he said. “As we have seen with President Trump challenging China’s maritime industry and with the IMO Net Zero framework being paused, maritime is now front and centre of the news agenda. And your perception is your reality. Divided polluting industry in crisis or industry steeped in centuries of innovation pumping billions into decarbonization and recalibrating western shipbuilding?

Ben Pinnington

The maritime industry faces a battle for hearts and minds but historically has preferred a lower profile in the mainstream. But times have changed and maritime needs to start prioritizing professional communications to build authentic reputation and trust. Key will be to educate the mainstream – public, politicians and media – about maritime’s “emissions Everest” setting out the immense cost to decarbonise maritime – up to $1.9trillion. And further explain how difficult it is to find an alternative fuel to power ships the size of the Empire State Building with 120,000 hp engines.

Failure to get this right risks a deeper reputational backlash. But get it right and it will be much easier to attract the best minds and investment to scale the decarbonization mountain and drive digital transformation.”

Pinnington said the book is further aimed at maritime business leaders who want to professionalize their communications.

“I want Making Waves II to give proven ideas so businesses can better do themselves justice,” he said. “The hard reality is that many maritime firms do not have the reputation they deserve. They are trapped in repeating the same year with minimal growth and average marketing. However, if you communicate authentic good behaviour on digital media and in the abundant maritime press – your reputation will rise. And research has shown that with a stronger reputation, your business is more likely to grow.”

Making Waves II features interviews with leading industry figures including maritime VCs Marina Hadjipateras and Nir Gartzman, marine autonomy specialist Jack Dougherty, entrepreneur Darren Shelton, Texas maritime figure Niels Aalund, American maritime lawyer Charlie Papavizas, Great Lakes maritime professionals Ian Hirt and William Friedman, Inland waterways specialist Scott Sigman and PR thought leader Stephen Waddington.

BACKGROUND

Polaris Media is a multi award winning maritime and engineering specialist PR firm. The company was founded in Liverpool, UK in 2011 by journalist turned PR Ben Pinnington and expanded to Chicago in the United States in 2022.

Polaris was voted Global Performance Business of the Year at the 2022 Mersey Maritime Awards (MMIAs) and Professional Services Business of the Year at the MMIA’s in 2020.

Polaris has worked for more than 100 clients including ship builders, boat builders, hovercraft builders, shipping lines, ports, flag states, classification societies, equipment makers, cyber security firms, professional service companies, seafarer charities and trade associations. It has clients in the USA, UK, India, the Gulf and Europe.

Polaris helped to recharter the Chicago Chapter of the International Propeller Club in 2023. Following a 15 year hiatus the club was named International Port Chapter of the Year in 2024 after seeing rapid growth.

In 2021 Polaris MD Ben Pinnington published his first book ‘Making Waves: PR strategies to transform your maritime business’. The book is an Amazon best seller and won the Chartered Institute of Public Relations Silver Award for best publication in 2022. The Nautilus Telegraph called the book ‘a must read for maritime businesses’.

