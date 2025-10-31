DP World Commits $5 Billion to India’s Maritime Infrastructure

DP World announced a $5 billion investment pledge for India’s infrastructure development at India Maritime Week 2025, building on three decades of operations in the country that have already seen $3 billion in capital deployed.

The investment focuses on strengthening India’s supply chain network, advancing multimodal connectivity, and enhancing the nation’s position in global trade. The announcement was made in Mumbai on Thursday, alongside the signing of five Memorandums of Association in the presence of Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Shri Sarbananda Sonowal.

“DP World has been a part of India’s growth story for nearly three decades,” said Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World. “This new investment combined with the strategic partnerships, reaffirm our commitment to advancing India’s maritime and logistics industry and cementing the nation’s position in global trade,” Bin Sulayem said.

The investments aim to lower logistics costs, support local manufacturing, and expand market access while strengthening India’s maritime capabilities. Bin Sulayem added that the initiatives align with India’s national priorities including PM Gati Shakti, Sagarmala, and the Maritime Amrit Kaal Vision 2047.

The five agreements signed at India Maritime Week cover green coastal shipping, shipbuilding, ship repair, skill development, and advanced freight mobility. Key partnerships include an MoU between Unifeeder and Sagarmala Finance Corporation Limited to advance green coastal shipping, and an agreement between Cochin Shipyard Limited and Drydocks World to expand the International Ship Repair Facility in Kochi.

Additional collaborations focus on skill development in shipbuilding and repair through a tripartite agreement between Cochin Shipyard Limited, Drydocks World, and the Centre of Excellence in Maritime and Shipbuilding. Cochin Port Authority and DP World will also work together to upgrade handling facilities at DP World’s International Container Transshipment Terminal at Kochi.

A notable technology initiative involves Deendayal Port Authority, DP World, and Nevomo (MagRail) designing and installing a 750-meter MagRail Booster pilot track within the port, representing the next generation of automated, low-emission port operations in India.

DP World’s network in India spans more than 200 locations and creates over 24,000 direct and indirect jobs. The company stated that the new investments and partnerships will expand its footprint while reinforcing trade’s role in creating jobs, accelerating development, and improving access to goods.