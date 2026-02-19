gCaptain-logo
Advertise Forum Jobs Subscribe
Video Shipping Offshore Defense Ports Shipbuilding Accidents Cruise Ships

Don’t Miss Your Daily Briefing for the Maritime Industry

Join the leading maritime news network

— trusted by our 107,257 members

Aerial view of DP World’s Southern Container Terminal at Jeddah Islamic Port showing container stacks, quay cranes, and berthed container vessels along the Red Sea waterfront

DP World’s Southern Container Terminal at Jeddah Islamic Port, where APM Terminals has acquired a 37.5% minority stake as part of a new Red Sea partnership. Photo courtesy APM Terminals

DP World, APM Terminals Partner at Jeddah to Strengthen Red Sea Hub

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
February 19, 2026

DP World and APM Terminals are joining forces at Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah Islamic Port, consolidating their positions at one of the Red Sea’s most strategically important container gateways.

Under the agreement, APM Terminals — the port operating arm of A.P. Moller–Maersk — will acquire a 37.5% minority stake in the Southern Container Terminal. DP World will retain a 62.5% majority share and continue operating the facility.

The deal tightens collaboration between two of the world’s largest terminal operators and reinforces Jeddah’s role as a critical hub linking Asia, Europe, and Africa through the Red Sea corridor.

DP World has significantly upgraded the terminal since securing a 30-year Build-Operate-Transfer concession in 2019, expanding capacity, improving operational efficiency, and aligning the facility with Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 objectives.

“Saudi Arabia is a strategic market for DP World, and Jeddah Islamic Port has been central to our growth in the Kingdom for more than two decades,” said Yuvraj Narayan, Group CEO of DP World. He said the partnership reflects confidence in the terminal’s modernization and long-term growth prospects.

Keith Svendsen, CEO of APM Terminals, framed the move as a long-term infrastructure play.

“Jeddah Islamic Port is a vital gateway to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a key hub in our customers’ supply chains,” Svendsen said. “This investment secures long-term access to quality infrastructure and strengthens our ability to support customers with reliable, scalable capacity in the Kingdom.”

Both DP World and Maersk have also expanded integrated logistics operations at Jeddah, connecting quayside handling with warehousing, distribution, and inland transport networks — a strategy increasingly central to major carriers seeking end-to-end supply chain control.

Parallel Push in Northern Europe

The Jeddah stake aligns with APM Terminals’ broader strategy of securing long-term positions at key global gateways.

In Germany, APM Terminals and Eurogate are in advanced discussions over a potential €1 billion modernization of Bremerhaven’s North Sea Terminal. The project would increase annual capacity from 3 million to 4 million TEU and aims to create Europe’s first zero-emission container hub.

Vincent Clerc, CEO of A.P. Moller–Maersk, said the investment would strengthen Bremerhaven’s competitiveness within Europe’s North Range while enhancing supply-chain resilience for Germany.

If completed, the Jeddah and Bremerhaven initiatives would underscore APM Terminals’ dual-track strategy: securing strategic equity stakes in critical trade corridors while positioning itself at the forefront of the industry’s decarbonization push.

Tags:

APM Terminals
dp world
Maersk

Editorial Standards · Corrections · About gCaptain

Back to Main

Stay Informed. Stay Connected.

Get The Daily Insights That Power Maritime Professionals Worldwide

Essential maritime and offshore news, insights, and updates delivered daily straight to your inbox

— trusted by our 107,257 members

user

Have a news tip? Let us know.

Related Articles

A drone view shows containers docked at Panama Ports Company (PPC) terminal at the Panama Canal
Ports

CK Hutchison Warns Maersk of Legal Action Over Panama Ports

CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. has warned A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S of legal action should the Nordic company’s terminal unit try to take over operations at two ports near Panama’s strategic canal.

February 13, 2026
Total Views: 1299
Maersk container ships berthed at Bremerhaven’s North Sea Terminal, with rows of ship-to-shore cranes loading containers along the quay.
Ports

Maersk, Eurogate Plan €1 Billion Bet on Zero-Emission Bremerhaven Container Hub

Maersk and Eurogate are in advanced talks on a €1 billion investment to modernize Bremerhaven’s North Sea Terminal, aiming to create Europe’s first zero-emission container hub while expanding capacity and electrifying terminal operations.

February 13, 2026
Total Views: 370
Containership and cranes at DP World Jebel Ali
Ports

Dubai Ports Giant DP World Loses Major Investors Over Epstein Files Link

British International Investment and Canada's La Caisse pension fund suspended new investments with DP World after CEO Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem was named in newly released Epstein files showing decade-long correspondence with the convicted sex offender.

February 11, 2026
Total Views: 2387