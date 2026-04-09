Container Rates Rise Again as Fuel Costs, Hormuz Uncertainty Ripple Through Global Trade

Container spot rates edged higher this week, with mounting fuel costs and continued uncertainty around the Strait of Hormuz beginning to reshape pricing dynamics across key trade lanes.

Drewry’s World Container Index (WCI) rose 1% to $2,309 per 40-foot container, driven primarily by gains on Transpacific and Transatlantic routes—even as Asia–Europe pricing softened.

The biggest surprise came on the Transatlantic, where Rotterdam–New York rates jumped 25% to $1,968 per container, breaking from the lane’s typical stability. Drewry attributed the spike to a 13% month-over-month drop in available capacity for April, tightening supply in a market that rarely sees sharp moves.

On the Transpacific, rates continued their upward climb. Shanghai–New York rose 7% to $3,671 per 40-foot box, while Shanghai–Los Angeles increased 9% to $2,910. Carriers are now actively pushing for further increases, citing rising operating costs tied to the Middle East crisis.

A.P. Moller – Maersk has moved to introduce an emergency bunker surcharge, seeking U.S. regulatory approval to bypass the standard 30-day notice period. The proposed fees—$200 per TEU on head-haul and $100 on backhaul shipments—highlight how volatile fuel markets are quickly feeding into freight pricing.

Meanwhile, Asia–Europe rates moved in the opposite direction. Shanghai–Genoa fell 3% to $3,420, and Shanghai–Rotterdam dropped 9% to $2,308. Capacity on the lane appears relatively stable, with only one blank sailing scheduled for next week.

The broader backdrop remains dominated by the fragile situation in the Strait of Hormuz. While a temporary two-week ceasefire has allowed limited shipping activity to resume, operations remain tightly controlled. Vessels are being required to coordinate transits with Iranian authorities, with no clear guidelines and reports of potential transit fees adding further friction.

As a result, carriers are prioritizing the clearance of vessels already stranded inside the Persian Gulf rather than committing new ships to the region.

At the same time, disruptions to oil flows—roughly 20% of global supply typically moves through the strait—are continuing to constrain bunker fuel availability. That pressure is now feeding directly into container shipping costs, with Drewry warning that elevated fuel prices and operational uncertainty are likely to keep freight rates trending higher in the weeks ahead.