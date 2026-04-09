Global Ship Order Book Hits 17-Year High as Tanker Orders Surge

The global shipping order book has climbed to its highest level in nearly two decades, as a wave of tanker contracting and sustained newbuilding demand across the 2020s continues to reshape fleet dynamics, according to new analysis from BIMCO.

BIMCO’s analysis shows the global order book reached 191 million compensated gross tonnes (CGT) by the end of the first quarter of 2026—equivalent to 17% of the existing fleet, the highest ratio since 2011.

“Global order books have been boosted by higher newbuilding contracting throughout the 2020s and most recently by the highest quarterly crude tanker contracting in history,” said Filipe Gouveia, BIMCO’s Shipping Analysis Manager.

The latest surge has been driven largely by the tanker sector. Newbuilding contracting rose 40% year-over-year in Q1 to 17.6 million CGT, fueled by a tripling of crude tanker orders and a rebound in LNG carrier activity. Tankers accounted for 32% of all new orders—their largest share since 2017.

Credit: BIMCO

However, momentum showed signs of cooling on a quarterly basis, with total contracting down 17% compared to Q4 2025, reflecting a pullback in dry bulk orders after a late-2025 spike in capesize vessel demand.

Zooming out, the trend is unmistakable. Newbuilding activity so far this decade is running 47% above the average levels seen in the 2010s, supported by stronger freight markets, a larger global fleet, and a growing need to replace aging vessels.

That replacement cycle is particularly evident in tankers. BIMCO notes that 21% of the crude tanker fleet and 17% of the product tanker fleet are now over 20 years old—an age where scrapping becomes increasingly likely. By contrast, only 4% of container ships and 8% of LNG carriers are over 25 years old, though both segments are expected to see stronger long-term demand growth.

Order books in several sectors are already stretching historical norms. The orderbook-to-fleet ratio has reached 22% for crude tankers, 19% for product tankers, 37% for container ships, and a striking 40% for LNG carriers—highlighting the scale of tonnage set to hit the water in the coming years.

Shipyard capacity is also tightening. Chinese yards continue to dominate global contracting, capturing 70% of orders in Q1, while South Korean builders secured 20%, supported by LNG carrier demand. Japanese yards, meanwhile, have seen their share collapse to just 1%—the lowest level in decades—amid limited capacity and reduced competitiveness.

Despite the surge, BIMCO cautions that the current orderbook expansion may ultimately sow the seeds of a slowdown. Long lead times, elevated newbuilding prices, and mounting geopolitical uncertainty—particularly around the Red Sea and Strait of Hormuz—are already weighing on forward contracting decisions.

“The already swelling order books across several large shipping sectors could contribute to a slowdown in newbuilding contracting,” Gouveia said, pointing to uncertainty around fuel transitions and disrupted trade routes as additional headwinds.

For now, however, the message is clear: the global fleet pipeline is filling fast—and the next wave of tonnage is already locked in.