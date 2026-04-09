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BBG WUZHOU ready to depart

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) has banned the BBG Wuzhou, pictured here, from entering Australian ports or waters for six months following a port state control inspection in Newcastle. Photo courtesy AMSA

Australia Bans Bulk Carrier After 7 Months of Unpaid Crew Wages

Mike Schuler
Total Views: 0
April 9, 2026

Australia’s maritime regulator has issued a stark warning to shipowners after banning a Liberia-flagged bulk carrier for six months over serious breaches of seafarer welfare standards.

The Australian Maritime Safety Authority (AMSA) announced it has prohibited the vessel BBG Wuzhou from entering Australian ports or waters until October 4, 2026, following a port state control inspection in Newcastle that uncovered widespread violations of the Maritime Labour Convention (MLC).

According to AMSA, inspectors identified multiple deficiencies during the boarding, including the underpayment of wages, inadequate food provisions, and a failure to provide free drinking water to crew members—conditions that led authorities to detain the vessel as unseaworthy and substandard.

The most serious finding: crew members had gone unpaid for nearly seven months, with outstanding wages totaling AUD $68,994.15.

“Seafarers play a critical role in keeping Australia moving, and they deserve to be paid lawfully and fairly,” said AMSA Acting Executive Director of Operations Greg Witherall. “Underpaying seafarers is exploitation—plain and simple.”

AMSA said the enforcement action underscores Australia’s “zero tolerance” approach to breaches of the MLC, which mandates minimum standards for working and living conditions at sea, including timely wage payments, safe accommodation, adequate rest, and access to basic necessities.

Failure to comply with these obligations can carry steep consequences. Vessel bans—such as the one imposed on BBG Wuzhou—can cost operators millions in lost revenue and disrupted trade, particularly in a market where port access is critical to maintaining charter commitments.

“Employers who engage in this behaviour should be in no doubt,” Witherall added. “If you are caught, you will be held to account.”

The case adds to a growing list of enforcement actions by AMSA targeting substandard shipping and labor abuses, as regulators globally face increasing pressure to uphold seafarer rights amid tightening sanctions regimes and heightened scrutiny of vessel operations.

For shipowners and managers, the message is clear: compliance with the Maritime Labour Convention is not optional—and the cost of falling short is rising fast.

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